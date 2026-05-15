Duck Hunters: 3 Takeaways as Golden Knights Win Game 6, Advance to Western Conference Final

“As soon as I saw that he had the puck with some time and space, I just tried to build up speed,” said forward Brett Howden following the 5-1 win. “I thought he was going to kick it out to me, and then he didn’t– he just stayed patient, stayed patient. When he has the puck on his stick, I just try to get to the net… Luckily enough, I found some space, and he made the play.”