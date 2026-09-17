Emotional Leader Stone Talks Contract, Future Plans, Endorses Shortened Preseason

“I don’t think [head coach Ryan Craig] is going to have to change a whole lot when it comes to messaging and as far as we do things and operate,” said Stone. “We were two games away from another Stanley Cup. We like how the team’s built, and we like where the team’s mindset is. [Craig] needs to get his message out there, but we’re pretty confident in the ability of the guys in the room to take whatever message we get and run with it.”