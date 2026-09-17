Emotional Leader Stone Talks Contract, Future Plans, Endorses Shortened Preseason

When Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone spoke with the media following day one of Training Camp, he was in high spirits. And why wouldn’t he be? He’s just five days removed from signing a brand new two-year, $9 million AAV contract extension.
“I’m happy to get it done,” Stone admitted when asked about signing his extension. “It’s one of those things where sometimes it can drag out. It was nice to get it done going into the season. I won’t have to worry about it; I won’t have to worry about answering questions throughout the season. So I’m glad it’s over with.”
After falling just short of achieving the ultimate goal, the Golden Knights head into training camp eager to turn over a new leaf. There’s new blood competing for spots in the lineup, there’s a new center ice logo, and there’s a new voice behind the bench.
“I don’t think [head coach Ryan Craig] is going to have to change a whole lot when it comes to messaging and as far as we do things and operate,” said Stone. “We were two games away from another Stanley Cup. We like how the team’s built, and we like where the team’s mindset is. [Craig] needs to get his message out there, but we’re pretty confident in the ability of the guys in the room to take whatever message we get and run with it.”
A new coach isn’t the only change this year. The 2026-27 season will be the first with 84 regular season games, and as such, training camps will be shorter. Not every player prefers it this way, but Stone certainly does.
“We’re trying to push the envelope pretty quickly here. Our first game is in 12 days,” said Stone. “I guess we just have to be ready to play preseason right away. Last year, and most years, I played three preseason games; this year, I’m playing only two. So we’re going to have to be ready to go right from the first puck drop of preseason.
“The urgency’s got to be there from day one,” Stone continued. “But for me, personally, I’m excited with the way the camp is [this year]. I find that they drag on a little too much… I want to play right away; I want to play the important games. The first [preseason game] is to get your feet wet, but now, let’s get going. That’s better for us.”
Stone is coming off of one of the best seasons of his life where he enjoyed a career-high in points, power play points, and power play goals. He isn’t planning on ever wearing another team’s jersey, but retirement is far from his mind.
“I figure I’m gonna play more than three years,” Stone laughed. “So, uh, I might be in the same situation in three years. My plan is to retire a Knight, but I hope I can play beyond this. I plan on playing beyond this.”
Stone is the ultimate competitor. He doesn’t just want to keep playing– he wants to win.
“My goal is the same every day I step foot in this locker room. And that’s to help this team try to win the Stanley Cup. I’ve said that since I got here, and I’ll say it until I leave here.”