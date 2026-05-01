Even With Tortorella's Confidence, Carter Hart Will Need To Improve His Game

Golden Knights coach John Tortorella hasn't budged on his feeling about goaltender Carter Hart, expressing full confidence in his ability as the team's No. 1 netminder.
And that's great.
It's what you want to hear from a coach when discussing what some might deem the most important position this time of the year.
But Hart, among goaltenders, regardless of appearances, ranks 16th with both his save percentage of .888 and goals-against average of 3.02 during the postseason.
“That's who he is," Tortorella said. "I think Carter has the ability to put things away ... and get ready to play the next day."
For Hart, though, he's been bailed out by a suddenly popping Vegas offense that ranks fourth in the postseason with an average of 3.40 goals per game.
Helpful, sure. But the Golden Knights are also allowing 3.60 goals-against per game - fourth-highest in the postseason.
I think he's grown over the years," Tortorella said. "This is ... 3-1/2 years with him. I've just watched him grow."
Again, the proud and confident fatherly take is what you want to see at this point, and Hart has to feel proud.
But it would be highly advisable for Hart to begin making stops before the offense dries up and the Knights can't complete comebacks.
True, they've scored five goals in each of their last two wins, but the Mammoth held them to just two runs in the previous two.
Anything can happen, and Hart will need his strongest glove in net on Friday for Game 6.
"It's such a unique position," Tortorella said. "You're kind of on an island out there, in a team sport. What is the most important position in the game?
Tortorella insists Hart doesn't get caught up in his head when he struggles or has turned in some bad minutes.
" I think it's written," Tortorella said. "I think he's able to put it away and that's what a goalie has to do."
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save against the Utah Mammoth during the first overtime period of game five of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.