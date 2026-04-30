Finding Dory: How Pavel Dorofeyev Found his Game at the ‘Perfect Time’

“Everything around that net, so many things are happening. It’s a big part of playoff hockey, protecting your blue and getting to the other blue,” said Tortorella. “The puck seems to find him when he’s on his game. I thought he’s done a really good job of the battles, too, as far as battling for pucks. You do stuff on the other part of the game, I think you get rewarded in the strength of the game.”