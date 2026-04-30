Finding Dory: How Pavel Dorofeyev Found his Game at the ‘Perfect Time’

Brett Howden stole the spotlight in Game 5 for the Vegas Golden Knights. With a shorthanded goal in double overtime to give his team a 3-2 lead in the series against the Utah Mammoth, it’s hard not to.
But without Pavel Dorofeyev, the Golden Knights wouldn’t have made it to overtime. The winger recorded his first career playoff hat trick in a 5-4 win, including the game-tying goal with 52 seconds remaining in regulation.
With 37 goals in the regular season, Dorofeyev led the Golden Knights in scoring for the second consecutive year. However, after a costly mistake in Game 4 on Monday, he rode the pine for most of the third period.
On Wednesday, he bounced back, and he did so in a big way.
“Players make big plays at key times,” said Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella. “Perfect timing. It's good timing. He was fighting it a little bit, but he’s found his game. Hopefully, it’ll continue.”
Dorofeyev scored his first of the night on the power play with 41 seconds remaining in the first period. Tomáš Hertl made a play to find him all alone in the right circle, and Dorofeyev picked his spot.
His next two goals came because of his willingness to go to the net.
“Everything around that net, so many things are happening. It’s a big part of playoff hockey, protecting your blue and getting to the other blue,” said Tortorella. “The puck seems to find him when he’s on his game. I thought he’s done a really good job of the battles, too, as far as battling for pucks. You do stuff on the other part of the game, I think you get rewarded in the strength of the game.”
Dorofeyev’s second of the night came off an excellent drop-pass by Shea Theodore after Jack Eichel won an offensive zone draw. As Theodore pressed lower in the zone, Dorofeyev went to the net. When Theodore fed him a drop-pass from below the goal line, the winger roofed it.
The Golden Knights pulled Carter Hart for the extra attacker down 4-3 late in the third period. Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka made the save on Jack Eichel’s one-timer and another on Reilly Smith’s second attempt. But once again, Pavel Dorofeyev was in the right place and ready to collect the change.
“I was so fired up,” said Dorofeyev postgame. “It’s not [my first goal] in a tight game, but in playoff time, it feels so, so good.”
Dorofeyev played 23:34 in Game 5 and led the Golden Knights with five shots on goal. He also blocked two shots, finished the night as a +2, and wasn’t on the ice for any of Utah’s four goals.
“I think Dory’s game has been coming,” said Tortorella following the 5-4 overtime win. “Big credit to Dory. I’ve pushed him along here a little bit as far as his play. He’s handled himself really well, and found a way to be a star tonight in a big game.”