Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone Skates With Scratches, Tortorella Provides No Update On Injuries
In a positive development, just hours before the Golden Knights will open their Western Conference Final against Presidents' Trophy winner Colorado Avalanche, captain Mark Stone took the ice Wednesday morning in Denver, with what appeared to be the Golden Knights' scratches.
Stone suffered a lower-body injury on May 8 during Game 3 in the second round against the Anaheim Ducks, and then missed the last three games of the conference semifinal.
The 34-year-old veteran hadn't practiced with the Knights since.
"There's no update on injuries right now," Vegas coach John Tortorella said.
The Knights, who are playing in their fifth conference finals in nine seasons, open their series with the Avalanche at 5 pm pacific.
While Vegas was able to get past the pesky Ducks in six games without Stone for the last week of the series, the challenge is greater against an Avalanche team that is 8-1 in the postseason, including a perfect 6-0 in Denver.
Through nine playoff games, Stone had seven points (3 goals, 4 assists). Vegas is 6-3 with Stone on the ice.
And while Stone's return to the lineup seemingly on the horizon, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar announced the team will be without all-star defenseman Cale Makar for Game 1 of the Western Conference final.
Makar is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, though Bednar said his superstar blue liner is expected to play at some point in the series.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) controls the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.