Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone To Return For Game 3 Of Western Conference Final
The Golden Knights will have captain Mark Stone back on the ice for Game 3, coach John Tortorella confirmed before Sunday's game.
Stone hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury on May 8 during Game 3 in the second round against the Anaheim Ducks.
The 34-year-old missed the last three games of the conference semifinal and the first two of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche.
The Golden Knights won Games 1 and 2 in Denver to take a 2-0 series lead. They're now two wins away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2023, when they defeated the Florida Panthers to win the title in five games.
Stone had seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in the first nine playoff games. Vegas is 6-3 with Stone on the ice.
"No one wants to be out there more than Mark," defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "He's one of the most competitive guys I've ever played with in my career. How much he loves the game, how passionate he is about the game.
"He did all the work he can, just to make sure he's back, so we're excited for tonight."
In 94 career playoff games with the Knights, the veteran forward has 79 points (39 goals and 40 assists).
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of game two of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.