Golden Knights Drop Fourth Straight Game 2 Since Last Season, Head To Anaheim Tied 1-1
For the second straight playoff series, the Golden Knights are headed out of town for Games 3 and 4 tied 1-1, and home ice squandered after losing Game 2.
The Anaheim Ducks scored three unanswered goals and cruised to a 3-1 win Wednesday night to knot the second-round series at one game apiece.
Beckett Sennecke, Leo Carlsson and Jansen Harkins scored for the Ducks, while Lukas Dostal made 21 saves.
Vegas captain Mark Stone saved the Knights from enduring their third-ever home shutout loss in the playoffs when he scored with six seconds left in the game. Goalie Carter Hart made 25 saves.
KEY MOMENT
At the midway point of the first period, Anaheim's Tim Washe was called for goaltender interference, giving the Golden Knights their first power-play opportunity. Vegas had already staved off Anaheim's first two power-play chances and had the chance to seize momentum with the third-best home power play of the playoffs. Instead, the Knights didn't even get a shot on goal.
KEY STAT
4 ... Wednesday marked the fourth-straight Game 2 playoff loss at home for the Knights. Last year they fell to the Minnesota Wild in the opening round, as the two split the first two games. The Knights went on to win the series, 4-2. In the second round, the Edmonton Oilers won both Games 1 and 2, but then won Game 3 in Canada to cut the series lead in half. In this year's opening round, the Knights lost Games 2 and 3 to the Utah Mammoth, before winning Games 4-6 to advance. The Golden Knights have now lost Game 2 seven times, and are 3-3 after doing so the first six times.
WHAT A KNIGHT
Though he didn't score or have anything to do with Stone's goal, give Ivan Barbashev the nod for this space. Barbashev, who scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 and failed to register a point for the first time this postseason, still led the team with five shots on goal. He had three other shots blocked and led the team with eight hits.
UP NEXT
The teams continue their series in Anaheim for Game 3 on Friday night.
PHOTO CAPTION
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (98) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) during the third period of game two of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.