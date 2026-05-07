Golden Knights Drop Fourth Straight Game 2 Since Last Season, Head To Anaheim Tied 1-1

4 ... Wednesday marked the fourth-straight Game 2 playoff loss at home for the Knights. Last year they fell to the Minnesota Wild in the opening round, as the two split the first two games. The Knights went on to win the series, 4-2. In the second round, the Edmonton Oilers won both Games 1 and 2, but then won Game 3 in Canada to cut the series lead in half. In this year's opening round, the Knights lost Games 2 and 3 to the Utah Mammoth, before winning Games 4-6 to advance. The Golden Knights have now lost Game 2 seven times, and are 3-3 after doing so the first six times.