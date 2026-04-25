Golden Knights Drop Game 3 In Salt Lake City As Mammoth Take 2-1 Series Lead After 4-2 Win

Hundreds of fans who tossed their Golden Knights jerseys into a bin in exchange for a Utah Mammoth sweater before Game 3 of the teams' opening round series had plenty to cheer about Friday night.
The Mammoth scored four unanswered goals and held off Vegas' late rally for a 4-2 win in Salt Lake City to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.
Lawson Crouse scored twice in the second period, including the game-winning goal, to lead Utah's offensive attack. MacKenzie Weegar and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Mammoth, while Karel Vejmelka stopped 30 shots.
Jack Eichel scored his first goal of the postseason in the second period, while Nic Dowd cut Utah's lead in half in the third period with his second of the postseason. Carter Hart made eight saves, as Utah managed just 12 shots.
"They got the first goal, I thought we came in, we had a good first 10 minutes," Eichel said. "We knew it was gonna be a good environment. I thought we played a good game. It was a bit of a weird one. We didn't give up a ton."
Vegas' 20-shot differential made it difficult to understand how the Knights lost an ample opportunity to steal the home-ice edge back, especially with Utah managing just one shot in the third period.
The Mammoth continued to do a good job of slowing Vegas' offensive attack in the neutral zone, which has meant quality chances from the offensive zone.
Vejmelka, for the most part though, was a wall for the Mammoth, improving to 2-1 in the postseason after allowing just two goals for the second straight game.
"It's always unfortunate when you lose, there's gonna be games where you play great and you don't get the outcome that you want," said Dowd, who added three shots to his goal. "I think there's a reason why it's a seven-game series and not a one-game playoff or a three-game series. You're not gonna win every single game. You do the math, you can lose 12 and still win a Stanley Cup.
"We're on to the next game."
KEY MOMENT
With former Knight Nate Schmidt in the box for an interference call against Tomas Hertl, Vegas had a chance to seize momentum by scoring a power-play goal before the second intermission. A goal would have cut Utah's lead in half, and clearly would have been momentous for Vegas coming out of the locker room down 4-2, rather than 4-1.
KEY STAT
0 for 4 ... After finishing the regular season with the sixth-best power play (24.6%), the Knights failed to capitalize on any of their four opportunities in Game 3. They were 1 for 1 in Game 1 and 1 for 4 in Game 2, but failed four times in Game 3. After a power play in each of the first two periods, two more came in the third period, but the Knights couldn't bully the newest franchise.
"Obviously, the power play, we have to find a way to score as a group," Eichel said. "We hit two hockey posts in that second one in the second period. It just needs to be simplified, urgency, get pucks to the net, crash the net. But at the same time, we gotta be confident when we have it and make the right play. Unfortunately, we weren't able to score tonight. It's something we need to help the team with the man advantage."
WHAT A KNIGHT
Eichel appeared to be as active as he could have been during 22:23 time on ice. He had three shots to go along with his goal. He also registered 6:37 TOI during the power play, and another 0:25 during a penalty kill. Last season, after the Knights fell behind 1-2 in their opening-round series with the Minnesota Wild, Eichel had an assist in the Knights' 4-3 overtime win in Game 4, the first of six straight playoff games that he registered a point.
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights continue their best-of-seven playoff series with the Mammoth in Game 4 from Salt Lake City on Monday.
"We're a veteran group," Eichel said. "We've been in a situation of being down in series. We know it's a best-of-seven. In terms of a response, just go out there and play our game. Do the things that make us successful. We're gonna prepare for Monday and go find a way to win a hockey game."
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the second period in game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Delta Center.