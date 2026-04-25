Golden Knights Drop Game 3 In Salt Lake City As Mammoth Take 2-1 Series Lead After 4-2 Win

"Obviously, the power play, we have to find a way to score as a group," Eichel said. "We hit two hockey posts in that second one in the second period. It just needs to be simplified, urgency, get pucks to the net, crash the net. But at the same time, we gotta be confident when we have it and make the right play. Unfortunately, we weren't able to score tonight. It's something we need to help the team with the man advantage."