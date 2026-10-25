Golden Knights Drop Third Straight Game with Overtime Loss to Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets broke the ice at 11:51 in the first period. Rasmus Andersson tried to clear the zone, but the puck took a lively hop off the boards right onto Valeri Nichushkin’s stick. Nichushkin sent it in for Kent Johnson, who threaded a pass to Denton Mateychuk, who was streaking toward the net undetected. Mateychuk got around Howden and beat Carter Hart forehand-backhand.