Golden Knights Drop Third Straight Game with Overtime Loss to Blue Jackets

Vegas Golden Knights
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 2:20 AMPublished Oct 25, 2026 2:20 AM
On Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights dropped their third straight game, losing 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Golden Knights have struggled with their starts over the two-game losing skid, and that continued tonight. It took them nearly five minutes to record their first shot on net, and they looked lethargic and out of sync.
The Golden Knights drew the first power play of the game, but their zone entry struggles continued, and nothing came of it. That was their only power play opportunity of the night.
The Blue Jackets broke the ice at 11:51 in the first period. Rasmus Andersson tried to clear the zone, but the puck took a lively hop off the boards right onto Valeri Nichushkin’s stick. Nichushkin sent it in for Kent Johnson, who threaded a pass to Denton Mateychuk, who was streaking toward the net undetected. Mateychuk got around Howden and beat Carter Hart forehand-backhand.
Mateychuk’s go-ahead goal seemed to rouse the Golden Knights from their slumber. They responded well and outshot the Blue Jackets 9-4 in the period.
The Golden Knights netted the equalizer at 17:13 in the first. Trevor Connelly picked Carson Soucy’s pocket at center ice and drove into the offensive zone. Connelly found Braeden Bowman between the hash marks; Cam Talbot made the save in close, but Tomáš Hertl was there to pot the rebound.
In the second period, the Blue Jackets had some jump offensively and outshot the Golden Knights 8-5. However, goaltender Carter Hart made key saves, and the score remained 1-1 heading into the third.
The Golden Knights played well in the third period and outshot the Blue Jackets 13-5. Nic Dowd and Jeremy Lauzon took penalties early in the period, but the Golden Knights came up with the kills. Jack Eichel and Trevor Connelly had several high-danger chances, but Blue Jackets’ goaltender Cam Talbot answered the bell.
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore took a penalty just 8 seconds into overtime, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight power play. Charlie Coyle found Adam Fantilli down low, and Fantilli beat Carter Hart with a sharp-angle slapshot.
“It was better,” said Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin following the 2-1 overtime loss. “We had a few chances, and their goalie made some big stops at key moments… We checked decently, and that’s something to build off of. We just have to bear down a little bit more.”
Stats of the Knight
Carter Hart made 18 saves and recorded a .900 save percentage.
This was the first time this season that the Golden Knights scored fewer than two goals.
The Golden Knights have allowed a power play goal in five consecutive games.
Jack Eichel led the way with six shots on goal.
Trevor Connelly recorded an assist on Tomáš Hertl’s first-period goal. He is once again tied for the rookie scoring lead with eight points.
Shea Theodore recorded four shots on goal and four blocked shots.
The Golden Knights have not converted on six straight power play opportunities.
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