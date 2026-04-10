Golden Knights Earn First Loss Under John Tortorella, Fall 4-3 to the Kraken in a Shootout

1. Mark Stone went through a cold spell after returning from injury in March, but it’s safe to say that he’s put that behind him. He has five goals and seven points in his last seven games.Because of his defensive prowess, Stone is an effective player even when he isn’t scoring. However, with Jack Eichel and Tomáš Hertl in droughts, the Golden Knights need to get their goalscoring from somewhere. And speaking of which…