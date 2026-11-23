Vegas Golden Knights
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James Carey Lauder - Imagn Images
James Carey Lauder - Imagn Images
James Carey Lauder - Imagn Images
James Carey Lauder - Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 4:12 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:12 PM
Vegas snapped its frustrating skid by edging Winnipeg in a shootout thriller, proving they can weather defensive lapses and late deficits to reclaim their Pacific Division rhythm.
The Vegas Golden Knights have hit a rough patch, but Saturday's win over the Winnipeg Jets could be the spark they need to get back on track.
Vegas has lost four of its last five games, including two frustrating defeats to the Dallas Stars in which late leads slipped away. While both losses came in overtime or a shootout, the Golden Knights had opportunities to walk away with four points and instead settled for two.
Despite the recent struggles, several players have continued to step up. Hertl has been one of Vegas' most consistent offensive contributors during this stretch, recording one goal and four assists over the last five games.
Jack Eichel has also remained productive. His two-assist performance Saturday helped the Golden Knights snap their losing streak with a narrow 5-4 shootout victory over the Jets.
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Winnipeg struck first, taking advantage of a deflection in front of Carter Hart to open the scoring. Vegas responded with two quick goals, as Brett Howden capitalized on an Eichel faceoff win before Mitch Marner finished off a strong sequence with Trevor Connelly to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.
The Jets answered before the first intermission, tying the game after Eichel turned the puck over in the neutral zone.
Vegas regained the lead in the second period under controversial circumstances. Hertl's shot found the back of the net during a power play, despite the net coming loose beforehand. Officials ruled that Victor Olofsson had been pushed into the net by Alex Iafallo, allowing the goal to stand.
Winnipeg responded once again, with Mark Scheifele scoring his 380th career goal to pass Dale Hawerchuk for the most in franchise history. Kyle Connor then put the Jets ahead, leaving Vegas with another deficit to overcome.
With less than four minutes remaining, Hertl made a smart play to create space for Ivan Barbashev, who buried the equalizer to send Vegas into overtime for the third consecutive game.
Hart was instrumental in keeping the Golden Knights alive, making several important saves late in regulation and during overtime. In the shootout, he denied both Scheifele and Connor, giving William Karlsson the opportunity to secure the win with a slick move against Stuart Skinner.
Hart needed a little help from the post to stop Gabe Vilardi, but Vegas ultimately came away with a much-needed victory, ending its five-game stretch of losses beyond regulation.
"I liked our start. Didn't love our second, but we pushed back in the third. It's a bit of a roller coaster through the games," Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig told reporters.
The win was especially important after Vegas dropped four consecutive games during its five-game homestand. While losing to Dallas is understandable given the Stars' ability to rally, the Golden Knights also suffered an embarrassing defeat to the last-place Vancouver Canucks. Those are the kinds of games Vegas cannot afford to drop if it wants to remain competitive in the Pacific Division.
Despite the recent skid, the Golden Knights are still in a strong position at 14-6-5, sitting second in the Pacific behind the Edmonton Oilers, who are 17-5-4.
Vegas has plenty of work to do to get back to its best, but Saturday's win could be a step in the right direction. The Golden Knights will hope this recent stretch was nothing more than a bump in the road.
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