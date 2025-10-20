Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named NHL's Second Star

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel became the second Golden Knights forward to be honored by the NHL as one of the weekly stars in as many weeks.

Eichel was named Second Star after finishing with eight points (3 goals and 5 stars) three games while helping guide the Golden Knights to 10 points (4-0-2) through their first six games.

Pavel Dorofeyev was named the NHL's First Star last week.

Vegas went unblemished last week, matching its second-best six-game start to a season in franchise history (behind only 2023-24, when it went 6-0-0, 12 points).

Eichel, who signed an eight-year extension on opening night, scored twice, including his 40th career game-winning goal in a 4-2 comeback victory in Calgary on Oct. 14.

The 28-year-old added a goal and an assist in a 6-5 victory over the Boston Bruins on Oct. 16 before capping the week with his third career four-assist outing in a 6-1 home win versus the Flames on Oct. 18.

Eichel sits atop the NHL with 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) through six games and is the third player in the past 30 years to register at least 15 points through his team’s first six games.