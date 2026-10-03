Boz Bloom-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026 5:16 AM
Updated Oct 3, 2026 5:21 AM
The Golden Knights nearly erased a four-goal deficit with a furious third-period rally, but their comeback fell one goal short in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl helped spark the late charge as Vegas turned a potential rout into a dramatic finish.
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