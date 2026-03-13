Golden Knights Get Much-Needed Offensive Burst In 6-2 Win Over Pittsburgh

The Golden Knights got more than a much-needed win on Thursday night; they got a long-overdue offensive burst in a 6-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.
Five different Knights scored, including Pavel Dorofeyev's 31st and 32nd goals, as Vegas ended a three-game skid and took sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division.
Colton Sissons, Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas. Goaltender Adin Hill made 24 saves.
The six goals were the most the Golden Knights scored since a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 25, and the 10th time they've scored six or more goals this season. They scored six or more just nine times last season.
Rickard Rakell and Ben Kindel scored for the Penguins while Arturs Silovs stopped 11 shots.
Marner, who moved back to the wing with the return of captain Mark Stone after a five-game absence, had the highlight of the night when he initiated a give-and-go with Dorofeyev before going airborne in the crease as he buried his 19th goal of the season.
"He was good tonight, moving over to the wing," coach Bruce Cassidy said. "He's been open to whatever we use him for. So, hell of a goal, nice goal."
Cassidy stressed the importance of extending leads, and his team answered in the third period. Over a span of 1:45 in the final stanza, Dorofeyev and Eichel essentially put the game out of reach, as they gave the Golden Knights a three-goal lead.
0-for-2 ... With a third-period power play opportunity for Pittsburgh, the Golden Knights held the Penguins to just two shots on goal during a 6-on-4 advantage. With nothing to lose, Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse pulled goaltender Silovs, but the Penguins couldn't capitalize.
Dorofeyev finished with two goals and an assist, and now has a career-high in points with 54. The 25-year-old now has 17 goals since Jan. 1, second most in the NHL.
UP NEXT: The Golden Knights continue their four-game homestand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
PHOTO CAPTION: Vegas Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at T-Mobile Arena.