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Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart leaves morning skate with apparent injury

Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart leaves morning skate with apparent injury

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W.G. Ramirez
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Oct 27, 2026 7:02 PM

Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart left Tuesday's morning skate with an apparent injury after making a butterfly save during a 2-on-1 drill. Hart skated off slowly with a limp and is being evaluated. Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Adin Hill will start against Ottawa.

LAS VEGAS -- Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart left Tuesday's morning skate with an apparent injury after making a butterfly save during a 2-on-1 drill.

Hart immediately skated off the ice slowly with a noticeable limp, raising concerns about his availability moving forward.

The Golden Knights did not immediately provide details about the nature or severity of the injury.

“No update. He left morning skate. He’s being evaluated. He’s in good hands,” the head coach said. “We’ve got a plan here moving forward either way. We’ll be ready for tonight.”

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The coach also confirmed that Adin Hill will start Tuesday night's home game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena.

Hart, 28, has started eight games this season, compiling a 4-3-1 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. He has stopped 176 of 198 shots, including a 26-save performance in a 2-1 overtime victory over Los Angeles.

He most recently made 18 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss at Columbus.

Hill, 30, enters Tuesday's game with a 4-1-0 record, a 2.95 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in five starts this season. The veteran netminder was instrumental in leading Vegas to its first Stanley Cup championship in 2023, going 11-4 with a 2.17 GAA, two shutouts and a playoff-best .932 save percentage during that postseason.

Hill is coming off a difficult outing Thursday in St. Louis, where he surrendered six goals on 31 shots in a 6-2 loss. His championship pedigree gives Vegas an experienced option in net as the Golden Knights await further evaluation of Hart's injury.

PHOTO CAPTION

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart (79) tracks the rebound of his save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena.

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