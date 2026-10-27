Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 7:02 PM
Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart left Tuesday's morning skate with an apparent injury after making a butterfly save during a 2-on-1 drill. Hart skated off slowly with a limp and is being evaluated. Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Adin Hill will start against Ottawa.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy