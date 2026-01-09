Golden Knights Goaltender Carter Hart Leaves Thursday's Game In First Period With Injury

LAS VEGAS -- Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart left Thursday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period with what appeared to be a left leg injury.

Hart appeared to fall backward while awkwardly twisting his left leg/knee at the same time.

Play resumed as Hart struggled while on his knees, and the Blue Jackets took advantage with Boone Jenner giving Columbus a 1-0 lead.

Per the NHL's official rule book (Rule 8.1), "when a player is injured so that he cannot continue play or go to his bench, the play shall not be stopped until the injured player's team has secured control of the puck. If the player's team is in control of the puck at the time of injury, play shall be stopped immediately unless his team is in a scoring position.

"In the case where it is obvious that a player has sustained a serious injury, the Referee and/or Linesperson may stop the play immediately."

Hart remained down on the ice before being helped from the ice. He appeared to be writhing in pain as he needed assistance down the tunnel to the locker room.

The Golden Knights are already missing starter Adin Hill, who suffered a lower-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 20. Hill has been skating with the team, however, and could be close to returning.

Roughly two minutes later, the Blue Jackets increased their lead to 2-0 when Kent Johnson beat Akira Schmid, who replaced Hart.

Vegas would answer two minutes later when Reilly Smith beat Jet Greaves to cut Columbus' lead in half.

PHOTO CAPTION: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) is helped off the ice by left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) and center Tomas Hertl (48) after sustaining an injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at T-Mobile Arena.