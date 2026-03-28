Golden Knights’ Goaltending Collapse Puts Kelly McCrimmon In The Spotlight

A season defined by inconsistent goaltending, questionable roster decisions, and missed opportunities has put Kelly McCrimmon under scrutiny as the Golden Knights face a rare and troubling downturn.
For the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights will finish a season with more losses than wins.
Despite entering the year with a roster built around elite talent, headlined by players such as Jack Eichel and the high-profile addition of Mitch Marner, the Golden Knights have struggled to meet expectations. A 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena only added to a season defined by inconsistency, missed chances, and an inability to close out tightly contested games.
Goaltending Instability And The Root Of The Problem
One of the clearest issues throughout the season has been goaltending. While not the only reason for the team’s struggles, it has consistently been one of the most significant factors limiting Vegas from performing at its usual level.
To understand how things reached this point, it’s worth looking back at how the goaltending situation has evolved over the past few seasons.
The Golden Knights weren’t always unstable in net. In 2023, they captured the Stanley Cup with a more dependable structure in goal. However, Logan Thompson suffered a lower-body injury late in that season.
During his absence, Vegas turned to a rotation that included Laurent Brossoit, Adin Hill, rookie Jiří Patera, and midseason acquisition Jonathan Quick. Although Thompson was unavailable for the playoffs, he remained part of the championship team, and his name was eventually engraved on the Stanley Cup alongside his teammates.
The following season opened with Thompson and Hill sharing the net as a tandem. That arrangement changed when Hill dealt with a series of lower-body injuries, which allowed Thompson to step into the starting role. After some early inconsistencies, Thompson’s play improved notably following the Winter Classic, where he began to settle into a more consistent rhythm.
Heading into the playoffs, Thompson was named the Golden Knights’ starter and responded well early, helping Vegas win back-to-back games against the Dallas Stars on April 22 and 24. But as the series progressed, momentum began to shift. Thompson dropped the next two games, and while he delivered a strong performance in Game 3 with a career-high 43 saves, it came in a losing effort.
Facing pressure, the Golden Knights made the decision to turn to Adin Hill for Game 5. The move carried risk, largely based on Hill’s prior success as the goaltender who helped backstop the team to a Stanley Cup. The hope was that he could recapture that form and provide a spark.
Instead, the decision didn’t deliver the desired result. The change disrupted the stability in net, and Vegas was unable to regain control of the series, ultimately falling to the Stars in seven games.
Following the season, Thompson requested a trade, and the Golden Knights honored that request by sending him to the Washington Capitals during the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for two third-round picks.
Fallout And The Current State Of The Position
Since that move, the Golden Knights have struggled to find consistent goaltending. Adin Hill has endured the worst season of his career, ranking near the bottom of the league statistically with a 9-9-4 record, a 3.07 goals-against average, and a .868 save percentage.
In contrast, Thompson has thrived in Washington, emerging as one of the league’s top goaltenders. He currently ranks 2nd among 94 goaltenders, posting a 25-20 record, a 2.40 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage. The difference in production has only intensified scrutiny around the decision to move on from him.
The organization also added Carter Hart, who arrived under the shadow of the Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation. His season, however, has been hampered by injuries and uneven play, and he has not been able to provide the stability the team was hoping for. Akira Schmid has filled in as well, but his performance has largely reflected that of a depth option rather than a true starter, further highlighting the uncertainty in net.
Entering the season, Vegas believed Hill and Hart would anchor the position. That plan has not materialized, and goaltending has become one of the team’s most pressing concerns.
Attention has naturally turned toward general manager Kelly McCrimmon. While he remains a respected executive and a Stanley Cup-winning architect, the current shortcomings—especially in goal—have raised legitimate questions. Accountability comes with the job.
Ultimately, McCrimmon is tasked with finding a solution. Whether through internal development, roster adjustments, or future acquisitions, the Golden Knights need to stabilize the goaltending position if they hope to return to contention.
Not every gamble works out, and when they don’t, the consequences can be significant. In professional sports, results drive everything. If McCrimmon is unable to guide the team back to consistent success, changes within the organization may eventually follow.