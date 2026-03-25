Golden Knights’ Hot Start Turns Cold In Winnipeg Setback

The Vegas Golden Knights came out flying Tuesday night, controlling play early and dictating tempo—but what followed was a sharp unraveling that turned a promising start into a lopsided 4–1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Vegas did everything right in the opening minutes except the one thing that matters most: score. The Golden Knights piled up early pressure, firing nine shots and holding Winnipeg without one for nearly the first 10 minutes. Yet by intermission, they were trailing—a familiar and frustrating theme—as Kyle Connor punished a rare defensive lapse, converting one of Winnipeg’s first legitimate chances into a 1–0 lead.
From there, the game didn’t just shift—it tilted irreversibly.
Winnipeg seized full command in the second period, with Mark Scheifele orchestrating the turning point. The veteran forward delivered a composed yet clinical performance, registering a goal and two assists while igniting a decisive surge—two goals in under two minutes—that transformed a fragile one-goal game into a commanding three-goal cushion. What had been a contest defined by Vegas’ early control quickly became one dictated by Winnipeg’s efficiency and opportunism.
The Golden Knights eventually found a lifeline on the power play, with Colton Sissons finishing to trim the deficit. But the response lacked staying power. Vegas went 1-for-5 with the man advantage, and too often their offensive zone time dissolved into low-danger sequences against a Jets team that defended with structure and patience, forcing play to the perimeter and neutralizing second-chance opportunities.
Behind it all, Connor Hellebuyck provided the stabilizing presence. The Winnipeg netminder turned aside 26 shots, absorbing Vegas’ early surge and maintaining composure as momentum swung. His performance didn’t just preserve the lead—it ensured there would be no path back.
Scheifele later punctuated the night with an empty-net goal, sealing both the result and a signature performance that underscored Winnipeg’s ability to weather pressure and strike with precision.
For Vegas, the loss adds to a growing pattern that’s becoming difficult to ignore. Strong starts have become routine; sustaining them has not. Despite flashes of cohesion, the Golden Knights have now dropped four of their last five, with recurring lapses turning early control into eventual frustration.
The blueprint is evident. The follow-through remains elusive.
Until that disconnect is resolved, even their best beginnings will continue to fade into the same disappointing end.