Marner’s Overtime Winner Lifts Golden Knights Past Kings On A Night Celebrating Vegas’ Beginnings

Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026 3:55 AMPublished Oct 11, 2026 3:55 AM
Updated Oct 11, 2026 5:40 AM
Marner scores the winner, Connelly continues his impressive start and Vegas rides its special teams to a fourth straight victory Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS -- On a night celebrating the players who helped introduce NHL hockey to Las Vegas, Mitch Marner gave the Golden Knights another reason to celebrate.
Marner scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime, lifting Vegas to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The winner came just 14 seconds after Scott Laughton was called for tripping Shea Theodore. Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig called a timeout to organize the ensuing four-on-three power play, and Marner beat Darcy Kuemper with a shot from the top, with Mark Stone providing traffic in front.
Stone and Trevor Connelly assisted on the winner.
“Right after off the draw, kind of came back up to me and then saw a gap going downhill and took the ice that I had and tried to get the shot off,” Marner said.
Connelly also scored for Vegas, while Carter Hart made 26 saves to help the Golden Knights improve to 5-1-0 with their fourth consecutive victory. Vegas is the first team in the NHL to reach 10 points this season.
Marner and Connelly each finished with a goal and an assist, while Stone contributed two assists.
Artemi Panarin scored for Los Angeles, and Kuemper stopped 30 shots. The Kings fell to 0-2-2.
For the second straight game, Vegas needed extra time to finish the job after beating Toronto 4-3 in a shootout Thursday.
Saturday’s victory also showcased the importance of special teams, with Vegas scoring both goals on the power play and surviving an extended five-on-three disadvantage in the opening period.
“Well, it energized us. That’s what it did for us,” Craig said of the penalty kill. “I thought the building got alive after that. Our guys did a real good job, and our game kind of took off there.”
The evening began with members of the Original Misfits participating in Fan Fest before appearing on The Fortress alongside former coach Gerard Gallant. Fan favorite Ryan Reaves cranked the siren as Vegas celebrated the ninth anniversary of its first home game during the franchise’s 10th season.
Craig said reconnecting with Gallant was especially meaningful.
“Everything he’s meant to me as a not just a coach, but a person and a mentor and a friend,” Craig said. “It was great to see him again and catch up.”
After a scoreless first period, Connelly broke through at 2:37 of the second when Marner moved the puck down to Stone, who tapped it across the crease for the rookie to punch home his second goal of the season.
Panarin tied the game at 6:21 on a tripping penalty against Jeremy Lauzon. Adrian Kempe and Brandt Clarke assisted on Panarin’s third goal of the season.
Neither team scored in the third period, setting up Marner’s heroics.
Vegas finished with a 32-27 shot advantage, with Connelly leading the Golden Knights with six. Marc Gatcomb added five.
Stone extended his point streak to four games, giving the captain points in five of Vegas’ first six contests. His two assists brought him to 36 points in 36 career games against Los Angeles.
KEY MOMENT: The Kill
With Los Angeles threatening during an extended first-period five-on-three power play, the Golden Knights survived behind Hart and an aggressive penalty kill that refused to give the Kings comfortable opportunities to reset.
Craig called the sequence a turning point that energized the building and helped Vegas establish its game.
That resilience ultimately set the stage for Marner’s overtime winner, which came just 14 seconds into a four-on-three power play after Craig used his timeout to draw up the decisive sequence.
KEY STAT: Special Teams
Vegas finished 2-for-3 on the power play, scoring both of its goals with the man advantage and improving to 7-for-23 this season.
Connelly became the third Golden Knight to score a power-play goal this season, joining Tomas Hertl and Victor Olofsson. Marner became the fourth with his overtime winner.
Los Angeles finished 1-for-3 on the power play and has allowed seven power-play goals on 10 opportunities on the road this season.
WHAT A KNIGHT: Mitch Marner
The veteran forward factored into both Vegas goals, setting up Connelly’s second-period tally before delivering the overtime winner.
Marner finished with a goal and an assist, giving him his second goal of the season and helping extend the Golden Knights’ winning streak to four games.
His decisive shot also demonstrated the chemistry developing between Vegas’ offensive stars, with Stone screening Kuemper as Marner attacked the open shooting lane.
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights open a road trip Monday against the Minnesota Wild at 5 p.m. PT, followed by a Tuesday matchup in Nashville against the Predators at 5:45 p.m. PT.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) celebrates his game-winning goal with left wing Trevor Connelly (24) against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at T-Mobile Arena.
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