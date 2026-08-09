Golden Knights Linked To Dylan Larkin, But Vegas Should Run From Detroit’s Asking Price
The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly among the teams interested in Dylan Larkin, but Detroit’s demand for a first-line center should have Vegas running in the opposite direction.
The Detroit Red Wings may have found a market for Dylan Larkin, but they apparently haven’t found a team willing to pay their asking price.
According to longtime Detroit Free Press journalist Helene St. James, the Vegas Golden Knights are among four teams that have expressed interest in acquiring the Red Wings captain, with the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars also involved in discussions. That sounds like the makings of a bidding war.
There’s just one problem: Detroit reportedly wants a first-line center in return for Larkin.
And suddenly, it’s easy to understand why nobody has taken the bait.
Vegas Doesn't Need Dylan Larkin
From a Golden Knights perspective, this should be a relatively easy decision for general manager Kelly McCrimmon.
Vegas already has a legitimate first-line center in Jack Eichel, and he isn’t going anywhere.
Eichel recently signed an eight-year, $108 million contract extension that runs through the 2033-34 season. He is one of the best centers in hockey, a proven playoff performer and the kind of player Vegas built its championship window around.
Why would the Golden Knights trade him for Larkin?
They wouldn't.
And if Detroit's expectation is that Vegas should surrender Eichel while somehow adding more to the package, the Red Wings can probably stop calling McCrimmon.
Larkin is a good NHL player. He's been a good NHL player for a long time. He's also the captain of one of the league's most historic franchises and has earned plenty of respect throughout his career.
But none of that makes him more valuable than Eichel.
That distinction matters.
The Other Three Teams Have Problems, Too
Vegas isn't the only team that should have serious reservations about Detroit's asking price.
The Panthers aren't trading Aleksander Barkov. Florida's captain is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, one of the best defensive centers of his generation and arguably the most important player in the franchise's history.
The Stars aren't trading Wyatt Johnston, either.
Johnston is already an elite young scorer and represents exactly the type of player Detroit should want if it is serious about moving Larkin for a first-line center. But Dallas would have to be completely out of its mind to give up a player with Johnston's trajectory for a 29-year-old center who isn't in the same class.
Then there's Minnesota.
The Wild may be the most logical fit of the four because they failed to add a center during free agency and desperately need to find more help down the middle. There is a path where Larkin makes sense alongside Kirill Kaprizov.
But even Minnesota has a significant reason to hesitate.
Danila Yurov, the Wild's 2022 first-round pick, just completed his first full professional season in North America, recording 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 73 games while averaging just over 13 minutes per night.
Those numbers don't jump off the page.
But if Yurov gets the opportunity to play alongside Kaprizov, his role could change dramatically. Twenty-plus minutes per night would not be surprising, and the Wild clearly believe there is considerably more offense waiting to emerge from their young forward.
If Minnesota believes Yurov can eventually become the type of first-line player Detroit is asking for, why would it surrender that potential for Larkin?
That's the problem the Red Wings have created for themselves.
Maybe Detroit Doesn't Actually Want To Trade Larkin
There is another possibility here, and it's one Vegas should keep in mind.
Maybe the Red Wings don't actually want to trade Larkin.
Perhaps Detroit is simply keeping the door open while waiting for the perfect opportunity to materialize. The franchise is still working through its front-office transition, with Shawn Horcoff serving as interim general manager following Steve Yzerman's departure.
That makes the timing even more curious.
Detroit can tell teams it is listening. It can hear offers. It can explore Larkin's market.
But if the asking price is essentially, "Give us your first-line center," the Red Wings aren't exactly making it easy for anyone to say yes.
And maybe that's intentional.
Larkin Isn't The Player Vegas Needs
There is nothing wrong with Dylan Larkin.
But Vegas doesn't need another good center.
The Golden Knights need players who have already demonstrated that they can elevate their game when the stakes are highest.
That's an important distinction.
Larkin's value shouldn't be based on what he accomplished for Team USA at the Olympics or on the fact that he has spent years wearing the captain's "C" for an Original Six franchise.
The Golden Knights aren't building Team USA.
They're trying to win another Stanley Cup.
And the most recent evidence we have of Larkin leading Detroit came at the end of the 2025-26 season, when the Red Wings suffered a historically ugly collapse after putting themselves in position to make the playoffs.
Larkin wasn't solely responsible for that. Obviously.
But that's the point.
Vegas shouldn't be looking at the name on the back of the jersey or the résumé accumulated over the years. It should be asking whether Larkin represents a significant enough upgrade to justify surrendering a premium asset.
The answer appears to be no.
Vegas Should Let Detroit Keep Its Captain
If Detroit eventually lowers its asking price, perhaps the conversation changes.
But the Golden Knights should have absolutely no interest in helping the Red Wings solve their problem by overpaying for a player they don't need.
Eichel is better.
Vegas knows what it has in Eichel, and more importantly, it knows what Eichel can do when the games matter most.
Larkin is a good player. He's a talented player. He's a respected player.
He's just not an elite first-line center in the same class as the players Detroit would apparently need to acquire him.
And that's why this could ultimately be a blessing for Vegas.
Let Florida keep Barkov. Let Dallas keep Johnston. Let Minnesota decide what it wants to do with Yurov. And let Detroit figure out what it actually wants to do with Larkin.
The Golden Knights don't need to take the bait.
They need to keep their best assets, trust their own roster and find players who can help them win in the postseason.
If Detroit wants to trade its captain, that's its problem.
Vegas doesn't need to make it theirs.