Golden Knights Lose Home Ice, As Mammoth Win Game 2, 3-2

1 ... Carrying over from their aforementioned scoring droughts, Eichel and Marner each had just one shot on goal in the game. That's not going to cut it in the postseason. Eichel, who averaged 3.1 shots per game during the regular season, had three in Game 1. Marner averaged 2.0 shots per game in the regular season and had just one in Game 1. For the Golden Knights to steal home ice while the series is in Utah, and win this series, these two not only have to put more on net, but also find a way to put more shots in the net.