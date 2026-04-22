Golden Knights Lose Home Ice, As Mammoth Win Game 2, 3-2

LAS VEGAS -- The wide-growing theme across the NHL this season - youth, speed and skill - caught up with the Vegas Golden Knights in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth in Game 2 of the opening round.
Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, while Carter Hart stopped 26 shots.
The veteran-laden Knights chased the game for much of the second and third periods, while Utah's youngsters shone brightly to help the Mammoth steal home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series.
Meanwhile, Vegas' big guns Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner couldn't find the back of the net, perhaps a cause for concern with the team shifting to Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4.
Eichel hasn't scored in either of the first two games and has been limited to two goals in his last 10 games. Since March 14, he has three goals.
Marner hasn't scored in this series either and has just one goal in his past eight games.
Utah, which has the 13th youngest team with an average age of 28.15 years old, got its game-winning goal from Logan Cooley, the team's youngest active player, with six minutes left in the game.
Also scoring for the Mammoth was Dylan Guenther, the second-youngest active player on the ice last night. Veteran MacKenzie Weegar gave Utah its first goal of the game.
Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves to earn the win for Utah.
KEY MOMENT
Vegas was a perfect 4 for 4 on the penalty kill, but it might have been a Knights penalty that set them back a step early in the second period. Nic Dowd was called for tripping Cooley just 2:27 into the period, and the Knights appeared to be on their heels to rest of the game. After being outshot by Vegas in the first period, 10-6, the Knights were outshot by Utah in the second and third periods, 13-4 and 10-7, respectively.
KEY STAT
1 ... Carrying over from their aforementioned scoring droughts, Eichel and Marner each had just one shot on goal in the game. That's not going to cut it in the postseason. Eichel, who averaged 3.1 shots per game during the regular season, had three in Game 1. Marner averaged 2.0 shots per game in the regular season and had just one in Game 1. For the Golden Knights to steal home ice while the series is in Utah, and win this series, these two not only have to put more on net, but also find a way to put more shots in the net.
WHAT A KNIGHT
Barbashev now has a goal in each of the first two games and has scored in three of the past four games. He's scored six times in the last 14 games. Barbashev's consistency will be key when the series moves to the Delta Center, which hosts its first playoff game on Friday, in what should be a frenzied atmosphere.
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights continue their best-of-seven playoff series with the Mammoth as the scenery changes to Salt Lake City for Game 3 on Friday.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to deflect the puck towards Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.