Golden Knights Lose Third-Period Lead, Fall To Predators In Shootout

Vegas Golden Knights
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 6:32 AMPublished Nov 14, 2026 6:32 AM
Vegas extended its point streak to six games, but puck-management problems helped Nashville rally for its seventh consecutive victory.
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights had plenty of chances to build a cushion. When they didn’t, their puck struggles gave the Nashville Predators an opening.
The Predators erased a third-period deficit and beat Vegas 3-2 in a shootout Friday at T-Mobile Arena, ending the Golden Knights’ four-game winning streak.
It marked the first time Vegas lost a game after leading through two periods.
Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Andersson scored for Vegas, extending its point streak to six games (4-0-2) and moving to 13-5-3. Ryan O’Reilly scored both Nashville goals, and Roman Josi delivered the deciding shootout tally.
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“First two periods, we couldn’t separate, right, score-wise, so they hang around,” Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig said. “In the third, I didn’t think we managed pucks the way we did in the first two periods.”
Juuse Saros made 40 saves for the Predators, who improved to 11-4-5 with their seventh consecutive victory.
Vegas finished with 42 shots, but its inability to sustain possession and move out of its defensive zone became the defining issue late.
Craig pointed to turnovers near the defensive blue line, insufficient movement and a failure to use available support.
“If you give them second chance after second chance, now you get fatigued, and now we’re just punting the puck,” Craig said.
Andersson offered a similar assessment.
“We just didn’t really take care of the puck,” he said. “Too many giveaways.”
Nashville’s pressure spread out Vegas’ defensive coverage and created opportunities to send pucks toward the net.
“I thought they did a good job in the third, and I just thought we didn’t really meet our standards in the third,” Andersson said.
O’Reilly’s tying goal came after Nashville worked the puck from the blue line back behind the net. Craig said Vegas lost its defensive layers, allowing O’Reilly room to emerge above the goal line and finish.
The breakdown overshadowed a performance from Adin Hill that Craig praised.
“Hilly played very well. Made some real big saves for us,” Craig said. “I thought he was tracking the puck well.”
At the other end, the Golden Knights’ shot total didn’t necessarily reflect the quality of their chances throughout the game. Craig said Vegas generated opportunities through two periods but struggled to create enough in the third.
Andersson credited Saros while acknowledging Vegas could have made his work more difficult.
“Can we create more traffic and chaos a little bit like they did on us in the third? For sure,” Andersson said.
Olofsson nearly ended the game early in overtime, striking the post with a chance to give Vegas its fifth consecutive victory.
Instead, the teams went to a shootout.
Trevor Connelly scored in the second round to put Vegas ahead, but Filip Forsberg answered in the third round to keep Nashville alive. After Jack Eichel missed in the fourth round, Josi converted to complete the comeback.
For Craig, the third-period solution required the same connected play that had helped Vegas establish its game earlier.
“Our forecheck, when we forechecked, especially in the first period, we were a very good hockey team,” Craig said. “I thought we weren’t able to forecheck in the third because we didn’t get to those spots where you could establish a forecheck.”
KEY MOMENT: Equalizer
O’Reilly’s second goal erased Vegas’ 2-1 third-period lead. Nashville reset the puck behind the net, and a coverage breakdown allowed O’Reilly to move above the goal line and score, sending the game toward overtime and eventually a shootout.
KEY STAT: 42
The Golden Knights put 42 shots on goal, but Saros stopped 40. Vegas has collected 10 of a possible 12 points during its six-game point streak.
WHAT A KNIGHT: Victor Olofsson
The winger scored his sixth goal of the season and nearly delivered the overtime winner, hitting the post. Olofsson has two goals and three assists in four games since returning from injury.
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights continue their five-game homestand Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Pacific.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Trevor Connelly (24) shoots against the glove of Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena.
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