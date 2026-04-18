Golden Knights-Mammoth Playoff Capsule

UTAH: The Mammoth lost three of their last four to close the regular season, allowing at least three goals in all four games. It was a stretch of wins after the calendar turn - from Jan. 1 through March 7 - that catapulted them into the playoff picture. But since then, they've shown vulnerability during a 9-8-2 run since March 9. In that stretch, they've scored and allowed an identical 67 points. Over their final 19 games, they averaged 27.8 shots per game, so the opportunities have been there. And that's important to note when you consider the Mammoth registered 26 shots or fewer in all three matchups against Vegas this season. One area Utah can lean on, which has been outstanding in that same 19-game span, has been with the power play. Since March 9, the Mammoth rank fourth with their 29.1% conversion rate. And since March 30, when the Knights began their run, Utah ranks sixth with its penalty kill (69.6%).