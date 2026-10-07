Vegas Golden Knights
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Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 5:29 AMPublished Oct 7, 2026 5:29 AM
Tomas Hertl erupted for five points, Jack Eichel added three and Mark Stone completed a Gordie Howe hat trick as the Golden Knights overwhelmed Seattle, 6-2, sweeping their two-game road trip while extending their remarkable run at Climate Pledge Arena.
Tomas Hertl had two goals and three assists, Jack Eichel added a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights rolled past the Seattle Kraken, 6-2, Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena.
Victor Olofsson scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who swept their two-game road trip through Vancouver and Seattle. Carter Hart stopped 24 shots.
"Continuing to build our game," Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig said. "I like the way that we stayed with the game. I like the way we stuck together. Just a real good victory from Carter all the way out."
Olofsson opened the scoring at 13:02 of the first period. Seattle challenged the goal, but the call stood, putting Vegas on the power play because of the unsuccessful challenge. Hertl capitalized at 15:58 to make it 2-0.
Vegas then turned what could have been an opening for Seattle into the game’s defining sequence early in the second.
The Golden Knights began the period shorthanded, but Hart made two saves before Stone scored on a 2-on-1 at 1:43 for a 3-0 advantage.
"I thought we got some momentum from those two kills," Eichel said. "Tons of credit to the penalty kill. And Hartsy made some big saves as well, key times of the game."
Olofsson scored his second of the night at 13:07, and Eichel made it 5-0 with 31 seconds remaining in the second. Eichel finished with three points, giving him nine through four games while extending his season-opening point streak to four games.
Seattle’s Shane Wright spoiled Hart’s shutout at 4:52 of the third.
The game turned physical later in the period. Stone fought Brandon Montour and completed a Gordie Howe hat trick, while Marc Gatcomb later dropped the gloves with Ryan Winterton after Winterton hit Trevor Connelly.
Hertl scored his second power-play goal of the game during the third period, completing his five-point night.
Olofsson left the game following a third-period hit and was being evaluated afterward, according to Craig.
"We never want to see anyone leave like that," Craig said. "Oly’s been off to a great start for us."
Vegas also continued its remarkable success in Seattle, improving to 6-0-3 at Climate Pledge Arena, one of only three active NHL buildings in which the Golden Knights have never lost in regulation.
KEY MOMENT - The Kill
The penalty kill to open the second period. Leading 2-0, Vegas began the period shorthanded. Hart made two saves before Stone converted a 2-on-1 for a shorthanded goal at 1:43. Instead of Seattle cutting into the deficit, the Golden Knights stretched their lead to three.
Craig said Vegas "found a way to get the kill and a shorthanded goal in the second one to stretch the lead."
KEY STAT - VGK Power
The Golden Knights have scored at least one power-play goal in each of their first four games for the first time in franchise history. Hertl scored twice with the man advantage Tuesday.
WHAT A KNIGHT - Mark Stone
The captain delivered a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist and a fight, while his shorthanded goal early in the second period gave him 400 points as a Golden Knight. Stone later dropped the gloves with Montour during a heated third period, providing another example of the leadership his teammates repeatedly praised afterward.
"Good job by our captain," Craig said. "Part of the reason he wears the letter he wears on his chest. He stepped up to the challenge there and answered the bell."
Jack Eichel simply called him “our leader.”
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights return home for their next game at T-Mobile Arena.
PHOTO CAPTION
Seattle Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury (8) reaches for the puck played by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena.
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