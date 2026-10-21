Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 6:01 AMPublished Oct 21, 2026 6:01 AM
The Golden Knights squandered scoring chances and committed costly turnovers in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Mark Stone and coach Ryan Craig pointed to puck-management mistakes that allowed the Lightning to capitalize, while emphasizing that one October setback won't define Vegas' season.
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights didn't have to look far for an explanation after Tuesday night's 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena.
They had their chances. They didn't capitalize. And when they made mistakes against one of the NHL's most dangerous offensive teams, the Lightning made them pay.
Anthony Cirelli scored twice during a decisive second period, and Tampa Bay scored four unanswered goals to hand Vegas its third loss of the season.
The Golden Knights (8-3-0) entered the matchup having won three straight, but their inability to manage the puck against Tampa Bay's skilled forwards proved costly.
"We didn't help ourselves," Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig said. "I think that would be the easiest way to put it."
Vegas outshot Tampa Bay 34-21 but couldn't overcome a three-goal second period that transformed a competitive game into a one-sided affair.
Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev scored first-period goals for the Golden Knights, who twice erased one-goal deficits before Tampa Bay seized control.
The Lightning's ability to capitalize on Vegas' mistakes became the defining difference.
"They scored four unassisted goals tonight," Craig said. "We probably didn't put ourselves in good position to get out of areas, and then gave them chances."
KEY MOMENT: Second-Period Mistakes Change Everything
After the teams entered the first intermission tied 2-2, Vegas appeared positioned to continue trading opportunities with Tampa Bay.
Instead, Cirelli scored twice in a span of 3:25, breaking the tie at 6:44 before extending the Lightning's advantage at 10:09.
Victor Hedman added another goal at 17:56, giving Tampa Bay a commanding 5-2 lead after two periods.
The Golden Knights generated scoring opportunities of their own, including several odd-man rushes, but failed to convert.
Stone pointed directly to the defensive-zone mistakes that allowed Tampa Bay's most dangerous players to operate.
"You turn the puck over against those top guys, and they make you pay," Stone said. "We don't get a puck out on the third goal. Jack and myself don't get it out on the fourth. They burn you."
Craig agreed that the breakdowns extended beyond Tampa Bay's pressure.
"I think it's definitely unforced errors," Craig said. "You play against a team like that, you just gotta get it outside the blue line."
KEY STAT: Six Goals on 21 Shots
The Golden Knights finished with a 34-21 advantage in shots, but Tampa Bay's efficiency told the story.
The Lightning scored six times on 21 shots, while Vegas went scoreless over the final 40 minutes despite generating numerous quality opportunities.
Stone said the Golden Knights had several chances to change the momentum, including four or five two-on-one opportunities.
"We had our chances to get ourselves back in the game," Stone said. "Once it got to five, and they get that early one in the third, it's pretty tough to come back from that."
Craig acknowledged that his team struggled with execution and puck management, particularly as the game became increasingly open.
"I thought we were a little bit out of our rhythm, a little bit out of our execution that we maybe had been in for the last nine games," Craig said.
"But give them credit. They did a lot of that probably to influence that as well."
WHAT A KNIGHT: Mark Stone
Stone provided one of Vegas' few highlights when he scored shorthanded late in the first period to tie the game 2-2.
The captain recognized an opportunity to pressure Tampa Bay's puck carrier and capitalized after teammate Brett Howden made a strong read.
"I kind of took a look and I didn't have anybody coming back, so I tried to forecheck, and Howden made a great read as well," Stone said.
The goal was Stone's eighth of the season and briefly restored momentum for Vegas.
But his most revealing contribution came afterward, when he rejected the notion that Tuesday's matchup represented an early-season measuring stick.
"It's Game 11," Stone said. "I don't think there's a measuring-stick game in Game 11."
Stone emphasized that the Golden Knights are still building toward their ultimate objective rather than allowing one October result to define their season.
"We're still trying to build our game going forward," he said. "We're trying to build our game to go on a long playoff run."
Craig echoed the need for improvement without overreacting to one result.
"If you don't manage the puck, that's what it's gonna feel like," Craig said.
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights begin a two-game road trip Thursday against the St. Louis Blues before visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
For Stone, the response begins with correcting the mistakes while maintaining confidence in what the Golden Knights have accomplished through their first 11 games.
"You're gonna have these types of nights," Stone said. "You have to correct them. You have to correct your mistakes and build off some of the good stuff we did."
The Golden Knights will have an opportunity to do exactly that when they return to the road.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79), defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) react to a shot into the second period at T-Mobile Arena.
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