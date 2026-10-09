Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 5:54 AM
Updated Oct 9, 2026 5:56 AM
The Golden Knights erased a three-goal deficit to beat Toronto 4-3 in a shootout, with rookie Trevor Connelly scoring the winner and Adin Hill sealing the comeback. Jack Eichel extended his point streak to five games as Vegas took its third straight victory despite going scoreless on the power play.
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