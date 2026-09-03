Golden Knights Reveal 2026 Rookie Camp Roster Ahead Of Prospect Showdown

The Golden Knights have revealed their 23-player rookie camp roster, with some of the organization’s most intriguing young prospects preparing to face the Avalanche, Mammoth and other Western Conference rivals in San Jose.
The Vegas Golden Knights are getting an early look at the next wave of talent in the organization.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Tuesday the roster and schedule for the Golden Knights’ 2026 Rookie Camp, with 23 prospects set to take part before heading to San Jose for the annual Rookie Faceoff.
Vegas’ group includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders, giving the organization several intriguing young players an opportunity to make an impression ahead of training camp.
Rookie Camp begins Friday, Sept. 11, with the Golden Knights holding their first practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas. The team will then travel to San Jose for the 2026 Rookie Faceoff, which runs from Sept. 12-15 at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose.
The tournament will bring together prospects from six Western Conference organizations, with Vegas joined by the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth.
For the Golden Knights, the tournament will provide the first real opportunity to see several of their young players competing against prospects from other NHL organizations.
Vegas will open the tournament Saturday, Sept. 12, against Utah at 3 p.m. PT before facing Colorado on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. PT.
Both games will be streamed live on KnightTime+, with Golden Knights host Daren Millard and Henderson Silver Knights play-by-play commentator Brian McCormack handling the call. The broadcasts will also feature live special guests.
The Golden Knights’ 2026 Rookie Camp Roster
Among the forwards participating are Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Tuomas Uronen and Sloan Stanick.
Cataford will wear No. 8, while Connelly will wear No. 24. Uronen is No. 37, Gustafson is No. 38 and Hallum is No. 59.
The defensive group features Viliam Kmec, Will McLaughlin, Bronson Ride, Conor Walton, Vann Williamson and Samuel Mayer, while the goaltending group consists of Cameron Whitehead, Matthew Minchak and Pavel Moysevich.
The full roster is as follows:
Forwards: Dylan Allie, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Mateo Nobert, Noel Pakarinen, Jonah Sivertson, Sloan Stanick, Trent Swick, Tuomas Uronen, Alex Weiermair.
Defensemen: Sean Burick, Viliam Kmec, Samuel Mayer, Will McLaughlin, Bronson Ride, Conor Walton, Vann Williamson.
Goaltenders: Matthew Minchak, Pavel Moysevich, Cameron Whitehead.
The numerical roster is:
- No. 8 — Mathieu Cataford, F
- No. 18 — Alex Weiermair, F
- No. 24 — Trevor Connelly, F
- No. 37 — Tuomas Uronen, F
- No. 38 — Jordan Gustafson, F
- No. 39 — Cameron Whitehead, G
- No. 43 — Noel Pakarinen, F
- No. 44 — Will McLaughlin, D
- No. 45 — Mateo Nobert, F
- No. 54 — Sean Burick, D
- No. 57 — Bronson Ride, D
- No. 59 — Jackson Hallum, F
- No. 60 — Conor Walton, D
- No. 63 — Ben Hemmerling, F
- No. 68 — Vann Williamson, D
- No. 70 — Dylan Allie, F
- No. 74 — Viliam Kmec, D
- No. 76 — Trent Swick, F
- No. 80 — Matthew Minchak, G
- No. 82 — Jonah Sivertson, F
- No. 83 — Pavel Moysevich, G
- No. 92 — Sloan Stanick, F
- No. 96 — Samuel Mayer, D
The Golden Knights’ first practice is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. PT on Friday at City National Arena.
Then comes the more meaningful test.
Vegas will face Utah on Saturday before meeting Colorado the following afternoon, giving the organization an early opportunity to measure its prospects against two divisional rivals.
For a franchise entering another NHL season with Stanley Cup expectations, the Rookie Faceoff is not about immediate results.
It is about finding out which young players might eventually become part of the team’s next chapter.
And for 23 prospects, the opportunity starts now.