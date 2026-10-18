Golden Knights Ride Early Goals to Dominant Win over Penguins

Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 5:36 AMPublished Oct 18, 2026 5:36 AM
If there were an end-of-year award for Most Improved Starts, the Vegas Golden Knights would win in a landslide. Last year, they scored first in only 34 of the 82 regular-season games; this season, they’ve scored first in five of ten games.
On Saturday, the Golden Knights didn’t score 25 seconds into the first period like they did on Thursday. No, tonight, they waited until a full minute and six seconds had elapsed before they scored their first of five goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Jack Eichel entered the zone, protected the puck from Declan Carlile, drifted below the goal line, and snuck a pass through Ville Koivunen to Mark Stone. Stone circled out from behind the goal line and waited until two Penguins converged on him, then dropped a return pass to Eichel. Eichel dusted the puck off and threaded a pass for Rasmus Anderson, who drove down into the right circle and beat Sergei Murashov.
The Golden Knights doubled their lead less than three minutes later. Jack Eichel rushed up ice with a head of steam and threaded a centering pass for Noah Hanifin, who beat Sergei Murashov with a wrister from the left dot.
The Golden Knights extended their lead on their second power play of the night at 17:46 in the first. Mitch Marner fed Trevor Connelly for a one-timer from the right dot, and Mark Stone lifted his skate off the ice to redirect the puck behind Sergei Murashov.
The Penguins got on the board on the power play at 5:54 in the second period. Sidney Crosby got a piece of Tommy Novak’s shot from the right circle.
The Golden Knights restored their three-goal lead a minute and 11 seconds later. Trevor Connelly intercepted Sidney Crosby’s pass intended for Kaedan Korczak and got a step on Pittsburgh’s defensemen. Connelly raced into the zone and beat Sergei Murashov top-shelf with Kaedan Korczak draped all over him.
The Golden Knights made it a four-goal game at 11:17 in the second. Brayden McNabb faked a shot, faked another, and slid a pass to Shea Theodore. Theodore ripped a one-timer past Sergei Murashov for his second goal of the year.
The Penguins got on the board again at 4:43 in the third period. Tommy Novak dangled through the zone and got his own rebound after Adin Hill made the save. Novak flipped the puck into the crease; the Penguins crashed the net and banged it in.
Down three, the Penguins pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker with 2:29 in regulation. Mere moments later, the Golden Knights forced a turnover, and William Karlsson chipped a pass out of the zone to spring Brett Howden on a rush up ice. Kris Letang hauled Howden down, and the officials awarded Howden the goal.
Stats of the Knight
Tonight, Jack Eichel skated in his 700th NHL game. He recorded two primary assists.
The Golden Knights scored six goals for the second consecutive game, and for the third time this season.
With a goal and an assist, Trevor Connelly moves into sole possession of the lead in goals (4) and points (7) among all rookies.
Adin Hill made 22 of 24 saves and improved to a 4-0-0 record in the Golden Knights’ 6-2 victory.
Three stars: Mark Stone, Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin
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