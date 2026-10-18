Golden Knights Ride Early Goals to Dominant Win over Penguins

Jack Eichel entered the zone, protected the puck from Declan Carlile, drifted below the goal line, and snuck a pass through Ville Koivunen to Mark Stone. Stone circled out from behind the goal line and waited until two Penguins converged on him, then dropped a return pass to Eichel. Eichel dusted the puck off and threaded a pass for Rasmus Anderson, who drove down into the right circle and beat Sergei Murashov.