Vegas Golden Knights
233 Members•1,649 Posts
Nov 12, 2026 6:15 AMPublished Nov 12, 2026 6:15 AM
Ivan Barbashev scored twice, Victor Olofsson added three points, and Brett Howden delivered a crucial third-period goal as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth, 5-3. A dominant second period and timely response helped Vegas carry its road-trip momentum into its homestand.
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights returned to T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, looking to carry the momentum of a successful road trip into their homestand.
For one dominant period, they looked every bit like a team finding its offensive rhythm.
Ivan Barbashev scored twice, Victor Olofsson finished with a goal and two assists, and Mitch Marner collected three assists as the Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth, 5-3.
Vegas erupted for three goals in the second period, using relentless puck pursuit, sustained offensive-zone pressure and opportunistic finishing to take control of the game.
Related stories
After completing a 3-0-1 road trip that featured disciplined defensive hockey and timely goaltending, the Golden Knights demonstrated they could combine that same defensive commitment with an aggressive offensive attack.
The victory wasn't without adversity.
Utah trimmed a three-goal deficit to one in the third period, but Brett Howden delivered a timely response to restore Vegas' two-goal advantage and extinguish the Mammoth's comeback hopes.
"I thought we did a good job of getting back to our game whenever we kind of felt like the momentum shifted," Howden said. "Whatever line was going out there, we kind of needed a pushback. I thought we did a good job of getting the game back in our hands."
The performance also highlighted the growing chemistry between Barbashev, Olofsson and Tomas Hertl, a combination that repeatedly frustrated Utah with extended offensive-zone possessions.
Olofsson said the Golden Knights' ability to keep the Mammoth defending for long stretches proved particularly important.
"I think we played quick," Olofsson said. "We played most of it in their end and had a lot of long shifts. I felt like they couldn't really get off the ice."
Key Moment: Howdy Howden!
The Golden Knights had already established control with a three-goal second period, but Utah refused to go quietly.
After the Mammoth cut Vegas' lead to 4-3 in the third, Howden answered just 72 seconds later, redirecting a shot from William Karlsson into the net to restore the two-goal cushion.
The goal represented exactly the type of response the Golden Knights needed after allowing Utah to regain momentum.
Interestingly, Howden wasn't entirely certain how the puck had entered the net.
"Carly said he didn't really have much of a play, so he just tried getting it on net," Howden said. "I just tried finding my way to the net. Didn't even see it. Just somehow went off me and in."
Howden acknowledged he initially wasn't sure whether the puck had struck him or his stick, and the confusion continued during the celebration.
"I felt like I knew that it hit me, but afterwards I looked up and I seen that he was celebrating," Howden said. "I kind of felt bad. I wasn't really sure, so I kind of apologized to him on the bench."
The goal also illustrated the importance of maintaining an aggressive approach rather than allowing Utah to dictate the closing minutes.
Howden said the Golden Knights recognized the need to remain disciplined, particularly when the game became increasingly physical.
"When that happens, especially the way the game was going, I thought we had full control of the game," he said. "We were just trying to stay with that, just trying to play hard and play an honest game and keep the momentum going for our team."
Key Stat: 3 in 5:09
The Golden Knights scored three goals in a span of 5:09 during the second period, transforming a 1-1 game into a commanding 4-1 advantage.
Olofsson broke the tie with a power-play goal at 3:07, Barbashev followed at 4:51 and added his second at 8:16.
The offensive explosion demonstrated how effective Vegas can be when it combines quick puck movement with extended possessions and a willingness to attack the net.
Vegas also scored twice on the power play, with Jack Eichel opening the scoring at 2:15 of the first period.
But the second-period dominance wasn't simply a product of finishing opportunities. It was the result of forcing Utah into extended defensive shifts and limiting the Mammoth's ability to generate offense through the neutral zone.
Olofsson said the Golden Knights deliberately exploited the second period's long change.
"That was kind of how we wanted to spend the second period, taking advantage of the long changes," he said.
The defensive commitment was equally important against a Utah team capable of creating dangerous opportunities in transition.
"We were very disciplined, picking guys up, and didn't give them any easy offense that way," Olofsson said. "We didn't have too many turnovers as well that gave them free offense."
Howden believed the team's increased willingness to attack the net also made a difference.
"We had more of that net mentality, more of that attack mindset," he said. "Good things happen when you have that mindset."
What a Knight: Victor Olofsson
Olofsson continues to make his presence felt as he works his way back into the Golden Knights' lineup.
The veteran winger finished with a goal and two assists, playing a significant role in Vegas' second-period surge while helping establish his line with Barbashev and Hertl as an increasingly productive combination.
Olofsson's return has provided another offensive weapon for a team that has relied heavily on defensive structure and opportunistic scoring during its recent stretch of success.
And his chemistry with his linemates was evident throughout Wednesday's victory.
Perhaps the most entertaining moment came when Olofsson was asked about his setup on one of Barbashev's goals.
The pass, as it turned out, wasn't exactly intentional.
"Unfortunately, it's not, but I wish," Olofsson said. "I fanned on that pretty good and ended up being a perfect pass."
The accidental assist was only part of an impressive offensive performance.
Olofsson also watched Barbashev produce one of the game's most spectacular individual efforts, maneuvering through Utah defenders before finishing a highlight-reel goal.
"It was absolutely disgusting," Olofsson said. "He turned a couple guys inside out. It was just cool to see. I was so close, I just watched the whole play."
Beyond his three-point performance, Olofsson's improving physical condition offers another encouraging development for Vegas.
"Better and better," he said when asked how he feels after returning from injury. "I think it's been a little rusty, but it feels like I'm getting there and feel more confident. Even my legs feel a little bit better now after a few games."
Olofsson also praised the chemistry developing with Barbashev and Hertl, noting their ability to protect the puck and create space for one another.
"They're really good passers, both of them," he said. "They're strong on the puck and can protect it well. I try to find that open ice, and they've been finding me nicely out there."
For a Golden Knights team looking to build on its successful road trip, Olofsson's continued improvement could prove especially valuable as the homestand progresses.
Up Next
The Golden Knights continue their homestand Friday when they host the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific.
Vegas will look to build on Wednesday's offensive performance while maintaining the defensive discipline that has fueled its recent success.
With contributions coming from throughout the lineup, improving chemistry among its forward combinations and a willingness to respond when opponents seize momentum, the Golden Knights are showing signs of becoming a more complete team.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy