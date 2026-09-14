Golden Knights Rookies Storm Back for Wild 6-5 Shootout Win Over Colorado

Jackson Hallum cashed in on a power play, crashing the net hard and jamming home a rebound to cut the deficit to 3-2. The physicality ramped up from there — Cataford and Stjernberg dropped the gloves, with Cataford getting the better of it, and Vegas' Jackson Hallum mixed it up again with Colorado's Rilen Kovacevic after a whistle. This group wasn't backing down from anything.