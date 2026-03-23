Golden Knights Snap Skid With Gritty 3-2 Win Over Stars

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-14) snapped a three-game skid and delivered a crucial statement victory, edging the Dallas Stars (43-16-11) 3-2 Sunday night at American Airlines Center.
Entering the contest on the heels of three uninspired performances in which they managed just a single goal, the Golden Knights faced a pivotal opportunity to preserve their playoff positioning—and they seized it.
Returning from a five-game healthy scratch, Reilly Smith made an immediate impact, scoring the game-winning goal with 3:38 remaining in the third period. Supporting him on the scoresheet were Brayden McNabb and Ivan Barbashev.
In net, Adin Hill displayed his goaltending skill, stopping 13 of 15 shots. However, he did surrender a couple of goals early in the game. Hill had struggled in recent outings—most notably against the Utah Mammoth, where he allowed three goals on just three shots. Overall, he had conceded five goals on his last nine shots, a concerning stat for any netminder.
Despite that rough stretch, Hill rebounded admirably against Dallas, helping the Golden Knights secure the crucial victory.
Just over four minutes into the opening frame, McNabb set the tone with a coast-to-coast effort that highlighted his post-Olympic resurgence. His skillful drive gave Vegas an early lead, but the Stars quickly countered. Wyatt Johnston recorded his 23rd power-play goal of the season—setting a new franchise record—after a precise man-advantage shift at 10:55. Later, a defensive miscue allowed Justin Hryckowian to capitalize in front of Hill, knotting the score by the end of the first period.
Despite being outshot and out-chanced in the early stages, Vegas’ underlying metrics told a more promising story: 27-14 in shot attempts, 17-6 in scoring opportunities, and a commanding 71.82 percent expected goal share. The team had simply been undone by timely finishing from Dallas.
The second period belonged to the Golden Knights. Controlling the neutral zone and dominating shot attempts 11-3, Vegas held Dallas scoreless over the final 14:46 of the stanza. Their second-unit power play executed flawlessly: Brett Howden operated at the side of the net while Barbashev took over Dorofeyev’s role on the one-timer, tying the game at 2-2 at 9:10.
Special teams continued to define the period. After Jack Eichel drew a double minor for high-sticking, Vegas’ penalty kill delivered a clutch stop. Though the Golden Knights couldn’t convert on their subsequent power play late in the period, they sustained offensive pressure, generating multiple high-danger chances and forcing Casey DeSmith into several highlight-reel saves.
The Stars dominated early in the third, outshooting Vegas 10-1 in the first half of the period, but the momentum shifted as the Golden Knights gradually took control. With under four minutes left, Vegas orchestrated a decisive sequence: a crafty cycle by Mitch Marner created a rebound that Smith expertly pounced on, delivering the game-winner. The Stars pulled DeSmith in the final two minutes, yet Vegas’ relentless pressure on the 6-on-5 sealed the 3-2 triumph.
Vegas’ victory was a testament to tightened defensive execution and aggressive play, outshooting Dallas 33-15 and controlling the expected goals battle 4.57-1.61. Special teams, which had been a liability in Nashville, emerged as a saving grace in Dallas.
The win elevates the Golden Knights to second in the Pacific Division, holding a slim advantage over Edmonton. With just 11 games remaining, this gritty performance could provide the momentum Vegas needs to finish the season strong. The team will conclude its three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Tuesday, a matchup in which they already hold a favorable recent record.