Golden Knights Squander Two-Goal Lead, Lose Game 2 In Overtime

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled a page out of the Vegas Golden Knights' playbook by overcoming a two-goal deficit and winning 4-3 in overtime in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday.
Seth Jarvis' power-play goal 3:56 into overtime gave the Hurricanes new life after they appeared headed to a 2-0 series deficit.
Jarvis' game-winner put an exclamation point on an exhilarating game that included a thrilling third period that included four goals being scored and a potential fifth being negated because of goaltender interference.
The Golden Knights got goals from Brett Howden in the first and second period to take a 2-0 lead, but the Hurricanes woke up midway through the third period.
Logan Stankoven got the 'Canes on the board at the 10:20 mark of the final period, and less than three minutes later it was Mark Jankowski tying the game.
The most poignant moment of the game came with five minutes left, and eventually provided the opportunity the 'Canes would need.
Carolina's Frederik Andersen went full extension to stop Ivan Barbashev's effort with the paddle of his stick. A scrum in the crease followed, and ended with the puck slipping into the net. Referee Jean Hebert waved it off immediately, saying Andersen was pushed into the net and ruled goaltender interference.
Vegas coach John Tortorella used his coach’s challenge, but after deliberation, the NHL’s situation room confirmed the call on the ice would stand. That meant the failed challenge would result in a 2-minute minor penalty, giving Carolina a power play.
Shortly thereafter, Jordan Staal deflected Shayne Gostisbehere's shot past Carter Hart and the 'Canes held a 3-2 lead.
Shortly after a missing their chance on a 6-on-4 power play, the Golden Knights still used their advantage with an empty net when captain Mark Stone stuffed a loose puck past Andersen to tie the game with 1:21 left in regulation.
Early in the game, Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb was knocked out of the game and taken to the hospital after being hit in the face with the puck. Tortorella didn't have an update.
Game 3 is slated for Saturday in Las Vegas, with Game 4 set for Tuesday. The series is guaranteed to return to Raleigh for Game 5.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights John Tortorella during the post game press conference after the loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center.