Vegas Golden Knights
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Jeff Le-Imagn Images
Jeff Le-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 3:37 AMPublished Oct 23, 2026 3:37 AM
The Vegas Golden Knights suffered their second straight 6-2 loss, falling to the St. Louis Blues as defensive breakdowns continued. Jack Eichel, Brayden McNabb and Ryan Craig addressed sloppy execution, missed opportunities and the urgency to rediscover the team's winning formula.
The Vegas Golden Knights have gone from dictating games to chasing them, and the defensive breakdowns that surfaced earlier this week followed them on the road Thursday night.
Dylan Holloway scored twice, and the St. Louis Blues defeated Vegas 6-2 at Enterprise Center, handing the Golden Knights consecutive identical-score losses after Tuesday's defeat to Tampa Bay.
Vegas (8-4-0) has surrendered 12 goals in two games, with turnovers, defensive-zone coverage and an inability to sustain momentum emerging as recurring problems.
“I think it's a good opportunity for us all to look in the mirror and know we have to be better as a group,” Jack Eichel said. “I don't want to say concerning, because obviously we know we have it in this room, but you don't want to give up that many goals in back-to-back games.”
Brett Howden and Eichel scored for Vegas, which twice pulled within one goal but couldn't build on either opportunity.
Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Barron gave St. Louis a 2-0 first-period lead before Howden scored at 5:38 of the second. Mason McTavish answered less than three minutes later.
Eichel brought Vegas within 3-2 early in the third, but Jimmy Snuggerud restored the Blues' two-goal advantage before Holloway scored twice to put the game away.
Coach Ryan Craig said his team has drifted from the connected, aggressive defensive structure that helped produce its strong start.
“When you have a chance to close, we want you to go,” Craig said. “The four other guys are reading off you. ... Through the first ten games we had done a real good job and know what that feels like. We've gotten away from it a little bit here now.”
Defenseman Brayden McNabb pointed to the team's slow start and ineffective penalty killing.
“They got to their game right away and we didn't,” McNabb said. “It's humbling the last couple games, so we got to get better.”
Craig said he expects a response rather than allowing two difficult performances to become a larger trend.
“We're not pleased with this. Expect a response,” Craig said. “When we push, we're a good team.”
KEY MOMENT
The Golden Knights twice trimmed a two-goal deficit to one, but St. Louis answered each time. Jack Eichel's goal at 4:08 of the third period made it 3-2, only for Jimmy Snuggerud to restore the Blues' two-goal cushion at 8:21. Dylan Holloway scored just 2:08 later, stretching the lead to 5-2 and effectively ending Vegas' comeback hopes. St. Louis scored three times in the final period, including Holloway's second goal at 16:05.
“We made it 2-1. They made it 3-1. Made it 3-2. They made it 4-2,” coach Ryan Craig said. “Give them credit. They pushed back and responded well when we were able to chip away there.”
KEY STAT
The Golden Knights have surrendered 12 goals in consecutive 6-2 losses after allowing just 24 through their first 10 games. St. Louis scored twice on the power play, while Vegas was outshot 31-29 despite delivering 36 hits to the Blues' 13. The defensive issues have been particularly glaring considering Vegas allowed only six combined goals during its three-game winning streak immediately preceding the losses.
“You don't want to give up six back-to-back games, so that's something we're going to have to look at,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “It's humbling the last couple games, so we got to get better.”
WHAT A KNIGHT
Alexander Holtz provided one of the few encouraging developments in his season debut, recording an assist on Brett Howden's goal at 5:38 of the second period. Holtz helped generate offense by attacking the middle of the ice and showing the willingness to battle in traffic that Craig felt was missing from portions of Vegas' overall performance. The Golden Knights struggled to establish a consistent net-front presence against Blues goaltender Joel Hofer, who finished with 27 saves, but Holtz's energy stood out.
“I thought Holtzy had some jump,” Craig said. “Attacked the interior of the ice, went right in there with Carly and Howie and did a good job. One of our better players tonight.”
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights continue their road trip Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. PT. Vegas will look to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season after opening 8-2-0. The immediate priorities are improving defensive-zone coverage, eliminating turnovers that fuel opposing rushes and restoring the aggressive five-man structure that characterized the team's early success.
“We're not pleased with this. Expect a response,” Craig said. “We're gonna get a lot of teams' best games on each and every night because of what these guys have accomplished here last season. So we have to be ready for that push.”
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (6) during the second period at Enterprise Center.
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