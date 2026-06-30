Golden Knights Trade Goaltender to Panthers, Seemingly Answering Questions About Adin Hill’s Future

The Vegas Golden Knights entered the offseason with a big decision to make and a ticking clock hanging above their heads. Akira Schmid, a pending Restricted Free Agent, needed a new deal— but to keep him, they would need to do more than just offer him a contract.
During the 2025-26 regular season, the 26-year-old goaltender led the team with 29 starts. Four goaltenders played NHL games for the Golden Knights, and Schmid led them in every category: wins, average goals against, average save percentage, and shutouts. However, he was still the backup to Adin Hill, and when Carter Hart returned from injury in April, Schmid found himself as the odd man out. The final game he started for the Golden Knights was on March 21st.
On Monday, the Golden Knights announced that they’d extended Schmid a qualifying offer. But with Hill— who backstopped the team to a Stanley Cup just three years ago— and Hart— who started all 22 postseason games— still ahead of him on the depth chart, Schmid would have been the third goaltender once more. Later that same day, the Golden Knights announced that they’d traded Schmid to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft.
“Akira is a talented and athletic goaltender who has shown poise in high-pressure moments,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito in a released statement. “We are excited to welcome him to our organization.”
This trade answers the question about Schmid’s future with the Golden Knights, but it also answers that same question regarding Stanley Cup Champion goaltender Adin Hill. Hill, who is under contract for five more seasons at a $6,250,000 AAV, is coming off a down year. During the 2025-26 regular season, Hill posted a 10-9-6 record, an average save percentage of .871, and lost the starting net to both Schmid and Hart at times.
The NHL is in the business of ‘what have you done for me lately?’, and no one understands that better than the Golden Knights. Some teams allow nostalgia to dictate contracts and roster spots, but the ‘villains of the league’ refuse to fall into that trap. When the Golden Knights no longer find a player useful– or can’t afford to find that player useful– they get rid of them, end of story.
Hill has a sizable cap hit, and the Golden Knights aren’t exactly flush with cash. They’ll get some relief when they place Alex Pietrangelo on Season Ending LTIR, but as of right now, they only have $4,625,000 in salary cap space. With that in mind, there were some questions around Hill’s future with the team after his performance last season.
Trading Schmid seems to have answered those questions.
As of now, it looks like the Golden Knights will enter the 2026-27 season with Hart and Hill as the top two goaltenders on their depth chart. It’s the easiest solution, but it’s also probably the right one. Hill will enter the season with something to prove, and he’s a prime candidate for a bounce-back campaign.