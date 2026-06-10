Golden Knights, Hurricanes Tied 3-3 After Two Periods In Game 4 Of Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights dug themselves out of a hole in the second period Tuesday night, as they overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 in the Stanley Cup Final and will head into the third period deadlocked at 3-3.
Carolina looked much more like a team playing with a sense of urgency in need of a win in the first period than what Vegas should have looked like, a team playing with a 2-1 series lead and the intent to squeeze the life out of its opponent.
The Hurricanes switched goaltenders, going with Brandon Bussi in favor of Frederik Andersen, who was a healthy scratch after starting the 16 previous playoff games for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov was in as the backup.
Carolina outshot the Golden Knights in the first, 14-6, and controlled the tempo from the opening puck drop.
The Hurricanes got things going early with two quick goals inside the first four minutes of the opening period. First, it was Logan Stankoven at the 1:06 mark, and then it was Jackson Blake at the 3:28 mark.
Stone cut the Hurricanes' lead in half midway through the first thanks to a beauty of a stretch pass from Shea Theodore, who stitched a pass across three lines and through five different players. Stone then faked, deked and slithered to his right to beat Bussi to make it 2-1 Carolina.
The Hurricanes would take advantage of a power play, as captain Jordan Staal tapped home Shayne Gostisbehere rebound from the top to make it 3-1.
Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb buried a shot at the horn, but the puck crossed the goal line just after the clock hit 0.0, leaving Carolina with a 3-1 lead.
The Knights continued their second-period dominance in the series when Karlsson took a pass from fellow Swede Rasmus Andersson at the left circle and beat Bussi to make it a 3-2 game just 4:22 in.
Then, with a little less than three left in the period, it was Howden with a nifty goal from the left circle for his 14th of the playoffs to tie the game at 3-all.
The Golden Knights have outscored teams 25-11 in the second period during the postseason, including an incredible 9-1 in the Cup Final.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) during the 1st period in game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.