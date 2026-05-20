Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game 1 Preview: New Lines, How to Watch

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche to kick off the Western Conference Finals.
Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST.
Carter Hart starts in net for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 8-4 and an average save percentage of .917 in 12 games this postseason.
Scott Wedgewood starts in net for the Avalanche. Wedgewood has a record of 7-1 and an average save percentage of .914 in eight games this postseason.
Mark Stone was on the ice for morning skate with the scratches ahead of Game 1, but did not take the ice for warmups.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Colton Sissons
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Ducks Lines
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Nečas
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Nicolas Roy
Ross Colton — Nazem Kadri — Valero Nichushkin
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor
Defense
Devon Toews — Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak — Josh Manson
Brent Burns — Jack Ahcan
Goaltenders: Scott Wedgewood / Mackenzie Blackwood
Special Teams
VGK power play: 25.7%, 4th
VGK penalty kill: 86.8%, 5th
Ducks power play: 25.0%, T5th
Ducks penalty kill: 79.3%, 11th
Game Notes
The Golden Knights are 13-11 in Game 1s in franchise history.
Historically, teams that take a 1-0 series lead go on to win 70.3% of the time.
Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 18 points (7G, 11A).
Pavel Dorofeyev leads the league with nine postseason goals.
Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 14.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340