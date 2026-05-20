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Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game 1 Preview: New Lines, How to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
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On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche to kick off the Western Conference Finals. 

Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST. 

Carter Hart starts in net for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 8-4 and an average save percentage of .917 in 12 games this postseason. 

Scott Wedgewood starts in net for the Avalanche. Wedgewood has a record of 7-1 and an average save percentage of .914 in eight games this postseason. 

Mark Stone was on the ice for morning skate with the scratches ahead of Game 1, but did not take the ice for warmups.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Colton Sissons

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Ducks Lines

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Nečas 

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Nicolas Roy

Ross Colton — Nazem Kadri — Valero Nichushkin

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Defense

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Josh Manson

Brent Burns — Jack Ahcan

Goaltenders: Scott Wedgewood / Mackenzie Blackwood 

Special Teams

VGK power play: 25.7%, 4th

VGK penalty kill: 86.8%, 5th

Ducks power play: 25.0%, T5th

Ducks penalty kill: 79.3%, 11th

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 13-11 in Game 1s in franchise history. 

Historically, teams that take a 1-0 series lead go on to win 70.3% of the time. 

Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 18 points (7G, 11A). 

Pavel Dorofeyev leads the league with nine postseason goals. 

Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 14.

How to Watch&nbsp;

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

Vegas Golden KnightsColorado AvalancheMark Stone
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