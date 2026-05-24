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Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game 3 Preview: Lines, How to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
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On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights look to take a stranglehold 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Final over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST. 

In Game 2, the Avalanche broke the ice late in the first period. Despite dominating in the second, they didn’t manage to put another past Carter Hart. In the third, the Golden Knights launched yet another comeback and struck twice in just over two minutes to stun the Avalanche and held on for a 3-1 win.

Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 10-4 and an average save percentage of .924 in 14 games this postseason. 

Scott Wedgewood likely starts in goal for the Avalanche. Wedgewood has a record of 7-3 and an average save percentage of .912 in nine games this postseason. 

Because of the early puck drop, the Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate prior to Game 3. There will be no update on Mark Stone’s status until head coach John Tortorella’s media availability at 2:30.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Colton Sissons

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Kaedan Korczak — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Avalanche Lines

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Nečas 

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Nicolas Roy

Ross Colton — Nazem Kadri — Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Defense

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Josh Manson

Brent Burns — Nick Blankenburg

Goaltenders: Scott Wedgewood / Mackenzie Blackwood 

Special Teams

VGK power play: 24.4%, 4th

VGK penalty kill: 86.0%, 6th

Avalanche power play: 24.1%, 5th

Avalanche penalty kill: 80.0%, T10th

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 13-7 in Game 3s in franchise history.

Historically, teams that take a 3-0 series lead go on to win 98.2% of the time. 

Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 19 points (7G, 12A). 

Pavel Dorofeyev leads the league with ten postseason goals. He is the fifth player in Golden Knights franchise history to record double-digit goals in one postseason. 

Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 16.

How to Watch&nbsp;

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

Vegas Golden KnightsColorado AvalanchePavel DorofeyevMitch MarnerJack EichelMark Stone
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