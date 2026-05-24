Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game 3 Preview: Lines, How to Watch

On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights look to take a stranglehold 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Final over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche.
Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST.
In Game 2, the Avalanche broke the ice late in the first period. Despite dominating in the second, they didn’t manage to put another past Carter Hart. In the third, the Golden Knights launched yet another comeback and struck twice in just over two minutes to stun the Avalanche and held on for a 3-1 win.
Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 10-4 and an average save percentage of .924 in 14 games this postseason.
Scott Wedgewood likely starts in goal for the Avalanche. Wedgewood has a record of 7-3 and an average save percentage of .912 in nine games this postseason.
Because of the early puck drop, the Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate prior to Game 3. There will be no update on Mark Stone’s status until head coach John Tortorella’s media availability at 2:30.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Colton Sissons
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Kaedan Korczak — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Avalanche Lines
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Nečas
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Nicolas Roy
Ross Colton — Nazem Kadri — Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor
Defense
Devon Toews — Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak — Josh Manson
Brent Burns — Nick Blankenburg
Goaltenders: Scott Wedgewood / Mackenzie Blackwood
Special Teams
VGK power play: 24.4%, 4th
VGK penalty kill: 86.0%, 6th
Avalanche power play: 24.1%, 5th
Avalanche penalty kill: 80.0%, T10th
Game Notes
The Golden Knights are 13-7 in Game 3s in franchise history.
Historically, teams that take a 3-0 series lead go on to win 98.2% of the time.
Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 19 points (7G, 12A).
Pavel Dorofeyev leads the league with ten postseason goals. He is the fifth player in Golden Knights franchise history to record double-digit goals in one postseason.
Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 16.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340