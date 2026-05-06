Golden Knights vs Ducks Game 2 Preview: Lines, How to Watch

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks for Game 2 of their Second Round series. They’ve won four in a row and will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over their postseason opponent.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. PST.
The teams last clashed on Monday for Game 1. The Golden Knights led for most of the game, but allowed the tying goal late. However, they quickly recovered, regained the lead on a controversial no-call, and won 3-1.
Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 5-2 and an average save percentage of .910 in seven games this postseason.
Lukáš Dostál starts in goal for the Ducks. Dostál has a record of 4-3 and an average save percentage of .878 in seven games this postseason.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone
Tomáš Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Colton Sissons
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Ducks Lines
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Mikael Granlund — Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier
Jeffrey Viel — Tim Washe — Ian Moore
Defense
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — John Carlson
Tyson Hinds — Drew Helleson
Goaltenders: Lukáš Dostál / Ville Husso
Special Teams
VGK power play: 18.2%, T7th
VGK penalty kill: 95.0, 2nd
Ducks power play: 40.0%, T1st
Ducks penalty kill: 75.0%, 14th
Game Notes
The Golden Knights are 10-9 in Game 2s in their franchise history.
Historically, teams 5 that take a 2-0 series lead go on to win 87.6% of the time.
Mitch Marner is on a four-game point streak and has three goals and seven points over that stretch.
Brett Howden has a goal in four straight games and has recorded six points (5-1-6) in that stretch.
How to Watch
TV: TNT, truTV
Streaming: HBO MAX
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340