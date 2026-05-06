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Golden Knights vs Ducks Game 2 Preview: Lines, How to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
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On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks for Game 2 of their Second Round series. They’ve won four in a row and will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over their postseason opponent.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. PST.

The teams last clashed on Monday for Game 1. The Golden Knights led for most of the game, but allowed the tying goal late. However, they quickly recovered, regained the lead on a controversial no-call, and won 3-1.

Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 5-2 and an average save percentage of .910 in seven games this postseason.

Lukáš Dostál starts in goal for the Ducks. Dostál has a record of 4-3 and an average save percentage of .878 in seven games this postseason. 

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone

Tomáš Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Colton Sissons

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Ducks Lines

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Mikael Granlund — Beckett Sennecke

Mason McTavish — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier

Jeffrey Viel — Tim Washe — Ian Moore

Defense

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — John Carlson

Tyson Hinds — Drew Helleson

Goaltenders: Lukáš Dostál / Ville Husso 

Special Teams

VGK power play: 18.2%, T7th

VGK penalty kill: 95.0, 2nd

Ducks power play: 40.0%, T1st

Ducks penalty kill: 75.0%, 14th

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 10-9 in Game 2s in their franchise history.

Historically, teams 5 that take a 2-0 series lead go on to win 87.6% of the time.

Mitch Marner is on a four-game point streak and has three goals and seven points over that stretch.

Brett Howden has a goal in four straight games and has recorded six points (5-1-6) in that stretch.

How to Watch

TV: TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

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