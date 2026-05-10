Golden Knights vs Ducks Game 4 Preview: Stone Update, New Lines, How to Watch
On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks for Game 4 of their Second Round series. They will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over their postseason opponent.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. PST.
The teams last clashed on Friday for Game 3. The Golden Knights came out fast, scored just 66 seconds into the first period, and didn’t let the Ducks off the mat until the game was out of reach. Anaheim pushed in the third, but it was too little too late, and the Golden Knights won 6-2.
Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 6-3 and an average save percentage of .915 in nine games this postseason.
Lukáš Dostál starts in goal for the Ducks. Dostál has a record of 5-4 and an average save percentage of .876 in nine games this postseason.
Mark Stone exited Game 3 with a lower-body injury after playing just 4:24, and has been officially ruled OUT ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ducks. Brandon Saad, who last played on April 11th against the Colorado Avalanche, will draw in and make his 2026 postseason debut.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Colton Sissons
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Ducks Lines
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Mikael Granlund — Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston — Tim Washe — Jeffrey Viel
Defense
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — John CarlsonTyson Hinds — Radko Gudas
Goaltenders: Lukáš Dostál / Ville Husso
Special Teams
VGK power play: 20.7%, 5th
VGK penalty kill: 96.3%, 1st
Ducks power play: 29.6%, 2nd
Ducks penalty kill: 73.9%, 14th
Game Notes
The Golden Knights are 11-8 in Game 2s in their franchise history.
Historically, teams that take a 3-1 series lead go on to win 91.1% of the time.
Mitch Marner is on an absolute tear right now. He has six goals and nine points in his last four games, and registered his first postseason hat trick in Game 3. When asked what he’s doing differently, he said he’s just ‘trying to bring the passion.’
Jack Eichel is tied for the league lead in postseason assists with 10.
The Golden Knights’ penalty kill has allowed just one goal on their last 27 kills.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340