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Golden Knights vs Ducks Game 4 Preview: Stone Update, New Lines, How to Watch cover image

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game 4 Preview: Stone Update, New Lines, How to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
23h
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Hannah Kirkell
23h
Updated at May 10, 2026, 22:02
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On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks for Game 4 of their Second Round series. They will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over their postseason opponent.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. PST.

The teams last clashed on Friday for Game 3. The Golden Knights came out fast, scored just 66 seconds into the first period, and didn’t let the Ducks off the mat until the game was out of reach. Anaheim pushed in the third, but it was too little too late, and the Golden Knights won 6-2.

Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 6-3 and an average save percentage of .915 in nine games this postseason.

Lukáš Dostál starts in goal for the Ducks. Dostál has a record of 5-4 and an average save percentage of .876 in nine games this postseason.

Mark Stone exited Game 3 with a lower-body injury after playing just 4:24, and has been officially ruled OUT ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ducks. Brandon Saad, who last played on April 11th against the Colorado Avalanche, will draw in and make his 2026 postseason debut.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Colton Sissons

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Ducks Lines

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Mikael Granlund — Beckett Sennecke

Mason McTavish — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston — Tim Washe — Jeffrey Viel

Defense

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — John CarlsonTyson Hinds — Radko Gudas

Goaltenders: Lukáš Dostál / Ville Husso 

Special Teams

VGK power play: 20.7%, 5th

VGK penalty kill: 96.3%, 1st

Ducks power play: 29.6%, 2nd

Ducks penalty kill: 73.9%, 14th

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 11-8 in Game 2s in their franchise history.

Historically, teams that take a 3-1 series lead go on to win 91.1% of the time.

Mitch Marner is on an absolute tear right now. He has six goals and nine points in his last four games, and registered his first postseason hat trick in Game 3. When asked what he’s doing differently, he said he’s just ‘trying to bring the passion.’

Jack Eichel is tied for the league lead in postseason assists with 10.

The Golden Knights’ penalty kill has allowed just one goal on their last 27 kills.

How to Watch

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

Vegas Golden KnightsAnaheim DucksMitch MarnerJack Eichel
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