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Golden Knights vs Ducks Game 5 Preview: New Lines, How to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
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On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks for Game 5. The series shifts back to Las Vegas tied 2-2. 

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. PST. 

The teams last clashed on Sunday for Game 4. The Ducks scored first, and the Golden Knights spent the rest of the night chasing the game. They scored a 6-on-5 goal to cut Anaheim’s lead to one, but ultimately fell 4-3

Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 6-4 and an average save percentage of .908 in ten games this postseason. 

Lukáš Dostál starts in goal for the Ducks. Dostál has a record of 6-4 and an average save percentage of .874 in ten games this postseason. 

Mark Stone, who exited Game 3 with a lower-body injury after playing just 4:24, has been officially ruled OUT for Tuesday’s game against the Ducks. 

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Colton Sissons

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Ducks Lines

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Mikael Granlund — Beckett Sennecke

Mason McTavish — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston — Tim Washe — Jeffrey Viel

Defense

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — John Carlson

Tyson Hinds — Radko Gudas

Goaltenders: Lukáš Dostál / Ville Husso 

Special Teams

VGK power play: 21.9%, 5th

VGK penalty kill: 90.3%, 4th

Ducks power play: 32.3%, 2nd

Ducks penalty kill: 73.1%, 14th

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 9-8 in Game 5s in their franchise history. 

Tonight’s game could decide the fate of the Golden Knights’ season. Historically, teams that take a 3-2 series lead go on to win 79.8% of the time. 

Mitch Marner is on an absolute tear right now. He has six goals and 12 points in his last five games, and is the postseason leader in scoring with 16 points. 

Brett Howden’s second-period goal in Game 4 pushed him into sole possession of the lead in that category with seven. 

Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 12.

The Golden Knights’ penalty kill gave up two goals in Game 4 after allowing just one goal on their last 27 kills.

How to Watch&nbsp;

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

Vegas Golden KnightsAnaheim DucksMitch MarnerMark StoneJack Eichel
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