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Golden Knights vs Hurricanes: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Preview cover image

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Preview

Hannah Kirkell
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On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights will play Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes

Puck drop is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PST. 

This whole Stanley Cup Final has been thrilling, and Game 4 was no different. When the teams met on Tuesday, the Hurricanes led by two on two separate occasions; the Golden Knights rallied and tied the game in the second period. In the third, Jordan Staal put the Hurricanes ahead with his fifth goal of the series, and the Golden Knights fell 5-3 after Nikolaj Ehlers hit the empty net. 

Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 14-6 and an average save percentage of .912 in 20 games this postseason. 

The Hurricanes have not announced a starting goaltender, but all signs point to Brandon Bussi starting between the pipes for the second straight game. Bussi had a record of 1-0 and an average save percentage of .900 in two games played this postseason. 

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Colton Sissons — Tomáš Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Hurricanes Lines

Nikolaj Ehlers — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake 

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jordan Martinook

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Defense

Jaccob Slavin — Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Alexander Nikishin 

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi / Pyotr Kochetkov

Special Teams

VGK power play: 20.7%, 5th

VGK penalty kill: 83.1%, 8th

Hurricanes power play: 16.4%, 11th

Hurricanes penalty kill: 92.3%, 2nd

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 10-9 in Game 5s in franchise history. They have won both Game 5s they have played this postseason.  

Historically, teams that take a 3-2 series lead go on to win 79.9% of the time. 

The Golden Knights have never lost a series when they win Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead. 

Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 29 points (10 G, 19 A). He is also the postseason leader in assists with 19. 

Brett Howden leads the league with 14 postseason goals. His second-period tally in Game 4 set a new Golden Knights franchise record for goals in a single postseason. 

Shea Theodore leads all defensemen in scoring this postseason with 17 points (6G, 11A). 

The Golden Knights have a 7-3 record on the road this postseason; the Hurricanes are 7-2 at home.

How to Watch&nbsp;

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

Vegas Golden KnightsCarolina HurricanesMitch MarnerShea Theodore
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