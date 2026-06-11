Golden Knights vs Hurricanes: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Preview

On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights will play Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Puck drop is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PST.
This whole Stanley Cup Final has been thrilling, and Game 4 was no different. When the teams met on Tuesday, the Hurricanes led by two on two separate occasions; the Golden Knights rallied and tied the game in the second period. In the third, Jordan Staal put the Hurricanes ahead with his fifth goal of the series, and the Golden Knights fell 5-3 after Nikolaj Ehlers hit the empty net.
Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 14-6 and an average save percentage of .912 in 20 games this postseason.
The Hurricanes have not announced a starting goaltender, but all signs point to Brandon Bussi starting between the pipes for the second straight game. Bussi had a record of 1-0 and an average save percentage of .900 in two games played this postseason.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Colton Sissons — Tomáš Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Hurricanes Lines
Nikolaj Ehlers — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jordan Martinook
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Defense
Jaccob Slavin — Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Alexander Nikishin
Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi / Pyotr Kochetkov
Special Teams
VGK power play: 20.7%, 5th
VGK penalty kill: 83.1%, 8th
Hurricanes power play: 16.4%, 11th
Hurricanes penalty kill: 92.3%, 2nd
Game Notes
The Golden Knights are 10-9 in Game 5s in franchise history. They have won both Game 5s they have played this postseason.
Historically, teams that take a 3-2 series lead go on to win 79.9% of the time.
The Golden Knights have never lost a series when they win Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead.
Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 29 points (10 G, 19 A). He is also the postseason leader in assists with 19.
Brett Howden leads the league with 14 postseason goals. His second-period tally in Game 4 set a new Golden Knights franchise record for goals in a single postseason.
Shea Theodore leads all defensemen in scoring this postseason with 17 points (6G, 11A).
The Golden Knights have a 7-3 record on the road this postseason; the Hurricanes are 7-2 at home.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340