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Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game 5: New Lines, Power Play, How to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
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The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to take a series lead over the Utah Mammoth after tying things up at two. They’ll get their chance in Game 5 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. PST.

Carter Hart will start in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a 2-2 record and a .886 average save percentage in four games this postseason.

Karel Vejmelka will start in goal for the Mammoth. Vejmelka has a 2-2 record and a .899 average save percentage in four games this postseason.

The teams were last in action for Game 4 on Monday at the Delta Center. The Golden Knights quickly jumped out in front, but squandered a 3-0 lead and fell behind 4-3. They found the equalizer with 10 minutes remaining in the third period, and won a 5-4 thriller in overtime off a goal by Shea Theodore.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Brett Howden

Reilly Smith — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomáš Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Colton Sissons

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Mammoth Lines

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Defense

Mikhail Sergachev — MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Sean Durzi

Goaltenders: Karel Vejmelka / Vitek Vaněček

Special Teams

VGK power play: 15.4%, 9th

VGK penalty kill: 88.9%, 4th

Mammoth power play: 11.1%, 13th

Mammoth penalty kill: 84.6%, 8th

Game Notes

Tonight’s game could very well decide the fate of the Golden Knights’ season. Historically, teams that take a 3-2 series lead go on to win 79.5% of the time.

The Golden Knights are 8-8 in Game 5s in franchise history.

The Golden Knights changed up their power play units after going 0-5 on the man advantage in Game 3. But after going 0-for-4 in Game 4, they’ve shuffled the units once more.

PP1: Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev, Mitch Marner, Shea Theodore

PP2: Tomáš Hertl, Ivan Barbashev, Brett Howden, Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin

Shea Theodore’s overtime game-winning goal was the first by any Golden Knights defenseman in postseason franchise history.

How to Watch

TV: Vegas 34, TNT, truTV

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340, Deportes Vegas 1460

Vegas Golden KnightsShea Theodore
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