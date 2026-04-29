Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game 5: New Lines, Power Play, How to Watch

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to take a series lead over the Utah Mammoth after tying things up at two. They’ll get their chance in Game 5 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. PST.
Carter Hart will start in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a 2-2 record and a .886 average save percentage in four games this postseason.
Karel Vejmelka will start in goal for the Mammoth. Vejmelka has a 2-2 record and a .899 average save percentage in four games this postseason.
The teams were last in action for Game 4 on Monday at the Delta Center. The Golden Knights quickly jumped out in front, but squandered a 3-0 lead and fell behind 4-3. They found the equalizer with 10 minutes remaining in the third period, and won a 5-4 thriller in overtime off a goal by Shea Theodore.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Brett Howden
Reilly Smith — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomáš Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Colton Sissons
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Mammoth Lines
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Defense
Mikhail Sergachev — MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Sean Durzi
Goaltenders: Karel Vejmelka / Vitek Vaněček
Special Teams
VGK power play: 15.4%, 9th
VGK penalty kill: 88.9%, 4th
Mammoth power play: 11.1%, 13th
Mammoth penalty kill: 84.6%, 8th
Game Notes
Tonight’s game could very well decide the fate of the Golden Knights’ season. Historically, teams that take a 3-2 series lead go on to win 79.5% of the time.
The Golden Knights are 8-8 in Game 5s in franchise history.
The Golden Knights changed up their power play units after going 0-5 on the man advantage in Game 3. But after going 0-for-4 in Game 4, they’ve shuffled the units once more.
PP1: Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev, Mitch Marner, Shea Theodore
PP2: Tomáš Hertl, Ivan Barbashev, Brett Howden, Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin
Shea Theodore’s overtime game-winning goal was the first by any Golden Knights defenseman in postseason franchise history.
How to Watch
TV: Vegas 34, TNT, truTV
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340, Deportes Vegas 1460