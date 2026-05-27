‘Guidance Counselor’ Tortorella Saves Season, Leads Golden Knights Back to Stanley Cup Final
LAS VEGAS, May 26th, 2026– On Tuesday, fifth-eight days after making a coaching change, the Vegas Golden Knights stood on the ice in front of 18,188 screaming fans and huddled around the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.
Less than two months ago, the same Golden Knights were in serious danger of missing the postseason. They had just racked up their ninth streak of three or more consecutive losses, and for the first time, they looked vulnerable. The Golden Knights looked like a broken team on the brink of collapse– general manager Kelly McCrimmon went so far as to say that the team ‘lost their spirit.’
So, desperate to turn the ship around, he did the unthinkable: McCrimmon relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach with just eight games remaining in the regular season, and replaced him with John Tortorella.
It was like a change happened overnight. The Golden Knights immediately rattled off a four-game win streak, posting a record of 7-0-1 in their final eight games of the regular season. They went from a team that found ways to lose games they shouldn’t, to one that specialized in finding ways to win games they shouldn’t.
Was bringing in Tortorella a last-ditch effort to salvage a season of disappointment? Absolutely. But it worked.
When Tortorella arrived in Las Vegas, he hopped up on his soapbox and proclaimed himself as the team’s new guidance counselor. In his very first press conference, he went so far as to say that the biggest part of hockey wasn’t the X’s and O’s, but rather having the right mindset.
At the time, Tortorella’s message sounded insane. But after what his Golden Knights did to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche… Well, it doesn’t sound quite so far-fetched anymore, does it?
However, according to Tortorella, he had very little to do with the turnaround.
“This team activated itself,” he said following the 2-1 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. “Let’s get that straight. The coaches’ job is to get rid of the obstacles in front of [the team] so they can play. But this team activated itself.
“They know what it takes,” Tortorella continued. “We’re just kind of guidance counselors. That’s the way I look at us coaches, especially with this group. Sometimes, I need to bring them back in, and put them on the tracks facing the right way. I’ll nudge them there and try to get them there. But they’re the ones that play.”
Two months ago, Tortorella served as an analyst for ESPN. Now, he’s four wins away from getting his name etched onto the Stanley Cup for the second time in his career.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity,” Tortorella said. “Thrilled to be along for the ride with them. I consider the first three rounds to be playoffs; the last round, that’s when we play for the Stanley Cup. We have an opportunity to play for the Stanley Cup.”