Into the Gatacombs: New Golden Knight Making His Presence Felt Early in the Season

“As a 4th line, you like to have an identity and a role as to how you want to play each night, and try not to get away from it,” Gatcomb said. “Ultimately, the goal is to win hockey games and to do anything you can to contribute, and that’s not always going to be a [goal], but anytime you can chip in on the score sheet, it's great. We’re trying to build an identity here. And as we continue playing, and playing how we want, I think the chances are going to come in our favor.”