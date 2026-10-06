Into the Gatacombs: New Golden Knight Making His Presence Felt Early in the Season

Vegas Golden Knights
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026 3:41 AMPublished Oct 6, 2026 3:41 AM
In 1983, an American rock band called Styx released the lead single from an upcoming rock opera album titled Kilroy Was Here. The lead single–Mr. Roboto– enjoyed months of success on the Billboard Hot 100 despite contributing to the album’s concepts about fascism and the dangerous rise of technology.
The bridge of Mr. Roboto is where the payoff really comes in. The English lines begin:
“Thank you very much, Mr. Roboto, for doing the jobs that nobody wants to.”
When I think of Marc Gatcomb, the newest fourth liner for the Vegas Golden Knights, I think of those lyrics.
By nature, being a fourth liner in the NHL is all about doing thankless jobs. They sacrifice their bodies every night, finishing every check and eating pucks like rubber is part of the food pyramid. They make their living in the corners and around the net, often called the “dirty areas.” And they do all this for as low a salary cap hit as possible.
Through three games for the Golden Knights, Gatcomb, who previously played for the New York Islanders, is going above and beyond to do what is asked of him. He leads the team with 14 hits and has drawn a penalty.
In Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, Gatcomb demonstrated he can contribute offensively, too. After conceding the tying goal, Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig sent the fourth line over the boards to provide a spark. And they did just that: they made their presence felt with a heavy forecheck, which immediately led to a Canucks turnover.
Just 34 seconds later, Gatcomb got to the front of the net and finished off a pass from Braeden Bowman to record his first goal in a Golden Knights sweater.
“You want to try to tilt the ice back in your favor for sure, and do anything you can,” said Gatcomb following the team’s 3-2 win. “A goal’s always great, but that’s not always going to happen. But I think you just gotta try to get the momentum back in your hands, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Gatcomb was thrilled to contribute offensively, but he was most proud of the identity the new-look fourth line is beginning to establish.
“As a 4th line, you like to have an identity and a role as to how you want to play each night, and try not to get away from it,” Gatcomb said. “Ultimately, the goal is to win hockey games and to do anything you can to contribute, and that’s not always going to be a [goal], but anytime you can chip in on the score sheet, it's great. We’re trying to build an identity here. And as we continue playing, and playing how we want, I think the chances are going to come in our favor.”
The fourth-liner’s role is the most selfless position in hockey. The job description requires doing the jobs no one really wants to do, while expecting nothing in return. And who better exemplifies that thankless job than Gatcomb, the Golden Knights’ very own Mr. Roboto?
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