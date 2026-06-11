Is It Time For Jack Eichel To Take Over A Game In The Stanley Cup Final?

"There's a couple guys ... Hertl's the same," Boyle said. "He's gotten pucks in the slot where he needs to shoot the puck, that's what he's there for. He's not as adept at playmaking; he's in that spot in the bumper on the power play for a reason. Now, I'm looking at a guy like (Brett) Howden, who's hot ... as a pistol, scoring goals. Could there be a switch (on the power play)? Could you put him in the bumper, because he's willing to shoot, and he's feeling it?