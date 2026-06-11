Is It Time For Jack Eichel To Take Over A Game In The Stanley Cup Final?

Fact is, he has just two goals in the entire postseason, and the team is still playing for its second title since 2023.
Eichel makes everyone around him better, which is probably why he has 18 assists and ranks second in the NHL with 20 points.
"I'll go back to the last two Stanley Cup Finals, I put Jack Eichel in the category of Sasha Barkov from Florida," NHL Network analyst Brian Boyle said during an interview on the Golden Knights Insider radio show on Wednesday. "They'll do what's necessary without the puck as well. There's certain unselfishness to their game that you need. These guys are in that category."
And they're in that category because of the supporting cast around them.
Eichel remains effective because he has guys like Mitch Marner, Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl - to name a few - around him. He can count on them to take what he offers and turn opportunities into big plays.
"If you build a hockey player in a lab, you build a Jack Eichel," Boyle added.
Does that mean the Knights wouldn't benefit from one of Eichel's classic heaters? Of course they would, especially with either two or three games left in the season. Especially on the power play, where his wrist shot from the left circle has been deadly for opponents at times.
Is the due theory in effect when the teams take the ice for Game 5 on Thursday?
It's possible, especially after he sailed a perfect opportunity late in Game 4 with goaltender Carter Hart pulled.
Should it be eating at Eichel, and weighing on his mind? Some would say he should rinse it and shrug it off.
But maybe a competitive guy like him who has knows what it takes to win a championship and win on the road in the playoffs needs that sort of sting to find the back of the net for the first time in this series.
Fact it, when you have one of the best 200-foot hockey players in the world on your roster, you must have full faith that his offense will come full circle when it matters most.
"There's a couple guys ... Hertl's the same," Boyle said. "He's gotten pucks in the slot where he needs to shoot the puck, that's what he's there for. He's not as adept at playmaking; he's in that spot in the bumper on the power play for a reason. Now, I'm looking at a guy like (Brett) Howden, who's hot ... as a pistol, scoring goals. Could there be a switch (on the power play)? Could you put him in the bumper, because he's willing to shoot, and he's feeling it?
"He thinks it's going in every time he shoots the puck."
That's for coach John Tortorella to decide, knowing the chemistry of his players and whether or not they can work and mesh together.
With Howden in, there's a chance the Hurricanes don't pay attention to him, and he buries the puck. Or, it gives Eichel more space and suddenly makes that left circle more enticing.
Bottom line when it comes to Eichel, with three games left, max, he most certainly will continue to contribute, and for Vegas' sake, hopefully that means burying the puck if Vegas wants to hoist the Cup once again.
PHOTO CAPTION
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the 3rd period in game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.