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Jack Eichel Hits 700 Points, Earns Craig's Trust in Golden Knights' Opening Win

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W.G. Ramirez
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Sep 30, 2026 6:20 AM

Jack Eichel reached 700 career points in Vegas’ 5-2 opening win, earning Ryan Craig’s praise as an elite 200-foot player. Yet Eichel shared the spotlight with Trevor Connelly, celebrating the rookie’s NHL debut goal as the Golden Knights opened their season with milestones, leadership and a victory.

Jack Eichel reached 700 career points Tuesday night, but the number that mattered most to him belonged in the Golden Knights’ win column.

"Not much, honestly," Eichel said when asked what the milestone meant.

His contribution meant plenty to Vegas - and to the coach who trusts him to deliver at both ends of the ice.

Eichel finished with one goal and two assists in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 season-opening victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena. His second-period goal produced his 700th career point, and he ended the night with 701. He recorded two shots while playing 18:01 across 25 shifts.

Two days after NHL Network ranked him No. 10 on its Top 50 Players Right Now" countdown, Eichel supplied a three-point illustration of his offensive ability. First-year Vegas coach Ryan Craig emphasized the broader game behind that production.

"Jack’s an elite player in this league, elite 200-foot player," Craig said. "And I think we saw it with how he can skate, how he can get to certain areas."

Craig’s Trust Goes Beyond the Scoresheet

Craig’s assessment reflected a relationship maintained during his three seasons coaching Vegas’ American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson. Their conversations helped establish an understanding that Eichel’s status comes with demanding expectations.

"I understand how I can push Jack, how I can hold him accountable," Craig said. "He expects that out of me."

That combination of talent, responsibility and accountability has become central to Eichel’s importance in Vegas. Acquired from Buffalo in November 2021, he made his Golden Knights debut the following February after neck surgery.

In his first NHL postseason, Eichel led the 2023 playoffs with 26 points in 22 games as Vegas captured its first Stanley Cup. He later produced the two highest-scoring seasons in franchise history: 94 points in 2024-25 and 90 last season.

His production helped earn NHL Network’s top-10 recognition and its No. 6 ranking among centers. Craig’s remarks explained why Eichel’s value extends beyond those numbers: his skating creates opportunities offensively, while his commitment to defending gives his coach confidence in demanding situations.

"He’s a guy that I can trust," Craig said.

Eichel, meanwhile, shared credit for his milestone. He praised Ivan Barbashev’s play on the goal and the preceding shift that helped create the opportunity, describing himself as "really lucky and grateful" to be part of the organization.

"I think those things just come kind of organically," he said.

Eichel Shares the Spotlight With Connelly

Eichel’s enthusiasm was more pronounced when discussing Trevor Connelly, who scored in his NHL debut. Before the game, Eichel had named a Connelly goal as something he hoped to see.

"He’s been awesome all camp," Eichel said. "He’s a great part of our locker room."

Watching the rookie score with his family in attendance gave Eichel another reason to celebrate.

"So happy to see him get his first," he said, "and definitely a night and a moment that he’ll never forget."

Eichel was equally measured about the victory, identifying encouraging offensive-zone pressure and quick transitions while acknowledging that timing and spacing still need improvement.

"By no means was it our prettiest effort, but we’re going to get better. We know that," Eichel said.

Opening night gave Eichel another career milestone and Craig his first NHL head-coaching victory. It also offered an early look at their shared expectations: an elite center willing to be pushed, and a coach who trusts him with more than scoring.

PHOTO CAPTION

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks on during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

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