Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2026 6:20 AM
Jack Eichel reached 700 career points in Vegas’ 5-2 opening win, earning Ryan Craig’s praise as an elite 200-foot player. Yet Eichel shared the spotlight with Trevor Connelly, celebrating the rookie’s NHL debut goal as the Golden Knights opened their season with milestones, leadership and a victory.
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