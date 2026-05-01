Karlsson Skates With Golden Knights Ahead of Pivotal Game 6, Possibly Nearing Return
William Karlsson, who hasn’t seen game action in nearly seven months, skated with the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of a potentially series-clinching Game 6. He took the ice for morning skate and participated in 2-on-1 drills, but did not take part in line rushes or slot in on either special teams unit.
“He’s just with the team,” said Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella on Friday. “He’s been skating, and we want him around the team… He’s one of the boys, right? He’s been here a while, he’s won, and it’s good for him, too, to be around the guys.”
Karlsson played just 14 games during the regular season. He sustained a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on November 8th and was placed on Injured Reserve just a few days later. He participated in a practice with the team in December, but was subsequently placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve shortly thereafter.
Since then, updates have been few and far between. When general manager Kelly McCrimmon spoke to the media on March 30th following the coaching change, he shared that Karlsson would only be available to return this season if the Golden Knights made a deep postseason run.
“If we have a certain level of success in the playoffs, he’ll be able to play,” McCrimmon said when asked about Karlsson’s status.
Tortorella did not provide an updated timeline for Karlsson’s return, instead highlighting the morale boost that the Original Misfit’s presence provides to the Golden Knights and to Karlsson himself.
“This has nothing to do with Bill being close,” Tortorella said. “He’s gone through his progression, he’s been working out. We just wanted him to travel.”