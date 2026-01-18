Key Forward Removed From IR, Expected To Return Saturday In Game Between Predators and Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Former Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault is expected to return to the ice Saturday night when the Nashville Predators visit Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.
Marchessault was removed from injured reserve earlier in the day, after missing the last 14 games. The 2023 Conn Smythe winner hasn't played since Dec. 17.
Marchessault missed the Predators' first trip to Vegas, a 4-2 New Year's Eve matinee win.
The Predators bring a three-game win streak to Vegas, while the Golden Knights ride a six-game win streak into Saturday night's game at T-Mobile, where Marchessault hoisted the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe trophies three summers ago.
Since joining the Predators, the 35-year-old forward has one goal and one assist against his former employer.
In 28 games this season, Marchessault has 10 points (7 goals, 3 assists).
PHOTO CAPTION: Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Bridgestone Arena.