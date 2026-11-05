Keys to the Fortress: Golden Knights Injury Updates, New Lines & Game Notes Against Red Wings

Vegas Golden Knights
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 8:17 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 8:17 PM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 9:54 PM
The Vegas Golden Knights have picked up three of four points to start their Eastern Conference road trip and will look to continue their winning ways tonight against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Puck drop is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. PST.
The Golden Knights last played on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They struck first on the power play, but the Penguins pulled ahead in the third period. Trevor Connelly scored a quick response goal, and Tomáš Hertl struck on a late power play to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 win.
The Red Wings last played on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They fell behind 3-0 in the second period, rallied to within a goal, but couldn’t find the equalizer and lost 4-2.
Carter Hart is projected to start in net for the Golden Knights. Hart has a 4-3-2 record and an average save percentage of .893 in nine games played this season.
Daniil Tarasov is projected to start in net for the Red Wings. Tarasov has a 2-1-2 record and an average save percentage of .927 in six games played this season.
Victor Olofsson, who has been out with an undisclosed injury since October 6th, will return to the lineup tonight in Detroit. He’ll slot back in on the third line alongside Trevor Connelly and Tomáš Hertl.
Golden Knights Lines
Brett Howden — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly — Tomáš Hertl — Victor Olofsson
Marc Gatcomb — Nic Dowd — Braeden Bowman
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon — Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Projected Red Wings Lines
Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — JT Compher — Nate Danielson
Carter Mazur — Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
William Wallinder — Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson
Goaltenders: Daniil Tarasov / Michal Postava
Special Teams
VGK power play: 29.4%, 6th
VGK penalty kill: 73.9%, T21st
Red Wings power play: 23.6%, 10th
Red Wings penalty kill: 70.0%, T25th
Game Notes
Last year, the Golden Knights swept their season series against the Red Wings for a perfect 2-0 record. They are 8-6-1 against Detroit all time.
Mitch Marner is on an eleven-game personal point streak. He has one goal and 16 points over that stretch.
Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 22 points in 17 games. Eichel has eight goals and 26 points in 26 career games against the Red Wings.
Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings in scoring this season with 16 points in 16 games. DeBrincat has six goals and 15 points in 20 career games against the Golden Knights.
Carter Hart, who is projected to start in goal for the Golden Knights, has a 7-3-1 record and an average save percentage of .914 in 11 career games against the Red Wings.
Daniil Tarasov, who is projected to start in goal for the Red Wings, has a 1-2-1 record and an average save percentage of .907 in four career games against the Golden Knights.
We’re on Milestone Watch! Brayden McNabb is one point away from 200 career points.
We’re on Milestone Watch! Mitch Marner is two points away from 100 as a Golden Knight.
The Golden Knights are 4-2-2 on the road this season; the Red Wings are 4-4-1 at home.
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