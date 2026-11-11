Keys to the Fortress: Golden Knights Lines, Game Notes Ahead of Mammoth Rematch

Vegas Golden Knights
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 10:20 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 10:20 PM
Updated Nov 11, 2026 10:22 PM
The Vegas Golden Knights return home after an Eastern Conference road trip where they won three in a row and picked up seven of eight points. They’ll look to continue their winning ways at home as they begin a five-game homestand against the Utah Mammoth.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. PST.
The Golden Knights last played on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres were the better team early, but Adin Hill kept the game tied 0-0 after the first period. In the second, Mitch Marner broke the ice shorthanded, and Jack Eichel scored the eventual game-winner; after Buffalo struck in the third, Hertl scored a pair of goals to secure a 4-1 victory for the Golden Knights.
This will be the final game of a six-game road trip for the Mammoth, who last played on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. They chased the game all night and gave up a late third-period goal, leading to a 4-2 loss.
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Carter Hart was the first goaltender off the ice, and he’ll start in net for the Golden Knights. Hart has a 5-3-2 record and an average save percentage of .900 in 10 games played this season.
Sebastian Cossa is projected to start in net for the Mammoth. Cossa has a 4-1-1 record and an average save percentage of .871 in seven games played this season.
Golden Knights Lines
Trevor Connelly — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Ivan Barbashev — Tomáš Hertl — Victor Olofsson
Marc Gatcomb — Nic Dowd — Braeden Bowman
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon — Rasmus Andersson
Parker Wotherspoon — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Projected Mammoth Lines
Anders Lee — Barrett Hayton — Clayton Keller
Logan Cooley — Vincent Trocheck — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Nick Schmaltz — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Liam O’Brien
Defense
Mikhail Sergachev — Mackenzie Weegar
Dmitri Simashev — Andrew Peeke
Artem Duda — Nick DeSminome
Goaltenders: Sebastian Cossa / Karel Vejmelka
Special Teams
VGK power play: 26.3%, 9th
VGK penalty kill: 76.5%, 19th
Mammoth power play: 37.1%, 2nd
Mammoth penalty kill: 69.6%, 27th
Game Notes
Last year, the Golden Knights lost two of three games against the Mammoth during the regular season, finishing 1-2-0. They are 3-3-0 against Utah all time in the regular season.
The Golden Knights and the Mammoth matched up in the first round of the playoffs, and Vegas won the series in six games.
Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 24 points in 19 games. Eichel has two goals and six points in six career regular-season games against the Mammoth.
Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth in scoring this season with 24 points in 18 games. Keller has 10 goals and 26 points in 34 career regular-season games against the Golden Knights.
This will be Carter Hart’s first career regular-season game against the Mammoth.
This will be Sebastian Cossa’s first career game against the Golden Knights.
We’re on Milestone Watch! Brayden McNabb is one point away from 200 career points.
Milestone alert! Shea Theodore skated in his 600th game as a Golden Knight on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.
Milestone alert! On Sunday against Buffalo, Mitch Marner recorded his 100th point as a Golden Knight, becoming the fastest player to do so in just 98 games.
The Golden Knights are 6-3-0 at home this season; the Mammoth are 6-5-1 on the road.
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